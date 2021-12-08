Lucid Software Welcomes Seamus Hennessy as Chief Financial Officer and Sean Goldstein as Chief Revenue Officer New additions to the C-Suite are accompanied by the promotion of Dan Lawyer to Chief Product Officer

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah, Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lucid Software , a leading provider of visual collaboration software, today announced the addition of two seasoned leaders to its executive team, hiring Seamus Hennessy as Chief Financial Officer and Sean Goldstein as Chief Revenue Officer, and the promotion of Dan Lawyer to Chief Product Officer.

Lucid logo

Hennessy joins Lucid with over two decades worth of financial experience. He brings financial management and operational experience in both public and private technology companies, leading teams at top brands, including his most recent stops as CFO at Udacity and Ruckus Wireless. During his eight-year tenure as CFO at Ruckus Wireless, he led the company from early-stage startup, through its successful IPO in 2012 and acquisition by Brocade Communications Systems in 2016. He has also held CFO positions at Big Switch Networks and Aerohive Networks.

Goldstein joins Lucid from Salesforce, where he was most recently the Senior Vice President of Sales & Transformation. He has experience leading teams across sales, customer success, marketing, strategy, M&A, and operations. This experience, combined with his demonstrated leadership in scaling technology businesses to achieve rapid growth, make him an incredible asset as he takes the helm leading Lucid's sales and customer experience teams.

"I couldn't be more thrilled to welcome Seamus and Sean to Lucid," said Karl Sun, co-founder and CEO of Lucid. "Their experience and leadership will be invaluable as we continue to grow, and I look forward to working with them as we build upon our mission to help teams see and build the future through visual collaboration."

Lawyer's promotion to chief product officer comes after an impressive year in which he has led the development of two new products in Lucid's Visual Collaboration Suite, Lucidspark and Lucidscale . His passion around creatively solving problems in delightful ways has been instrumental as the company has expanded its offerings and built a more cohesive suite of products to help teams see and build the future.

"Dan's impact has been dramatic, particularly over the last year," said Sun. "I'm excited for his continued leadership as we hone and build upon our suite of products to enable teams to collaborate and communicate clearly about the most complex topics, no matter where teams are located."

About Lucid Software

Lucid Software offers a Visual Collaboration Suite that helps teams see and build the future from idea to reality. With its products— Lucidchart , Lucidspark and Lucidscale —teams can turn ideas into reality, clarify complexity, and collaborate visually, no matter where they're located. Top businesses use Lucid's products all around the world, including customers such as Google, GE, NBC Universal and T-Mobile. Lucid's partners include industry leaders such as Google, Atlassian, Amazon Web Services, Salesforce and Microsoft. Since the company's founding, it has received numerous awards for its products, business and workplace culture. For more information, visit lucid.co.

