NFTglee Announces NFT Access Token; Glee Token Will Provide Holders With Best In Class Products And Experiences

DENVER, Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NFTglee is releasing an access token in the form of an NFT on Sunday, December 12th, 2021. The focus on the non-fungible token will be providing access to holders to a myriad of opportunities curated by NFTglee and its core team.

Specifically, a total of 1,111 non-fungible tokens will come available for .01 BTC on NFTglee's marketplace 12/12/21. Anecdotally, demand from previous NFT purchasers is high and the firm does not expect the tokens to last very long.

"Our current customers have a focused interest on purchasing the Glee token. They've experience our initial suite of products and customer service and are looking forward to what's next. We couldn't be more excited for the launch, and the many 'access' announcements to follow." Tillman Holloway, CEO NFTglee.

Access, Access, Access.

The focus of the Glee token will be access to several categories of products, experiences, events, artists, events, art, musicians, content and creators.

Examples of the Glee non-fungible token 'access' priorities are multiple trading algorithm launches throughout the first quarter; as well as elite experiences in Aspen, Miami, and New York City over the course of 2022.

"We're excited to continue to tell the Glee story not just in word and product, but with people and experiences as well. We couldn't be more thrilled with what we have in store for 2022." Tillman Holloway, CEO NFTglee.

