Populus Financial Group Announces New President and Chief Financial Officer

IRVING, Texas, Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Populus Financial Group, Inc., a leading provider of digital and retail financial services, announces the promotion of Melanie Few to President and Spencer Williams to Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer. Jay Shipowitz continues as Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board.

Sue Pressler will retire as Chief Financial Officer and take on the new role of Executive Advisor. Sue will continue to serve as a member of the executive team and will provide guidance to the CFO and CEO throughout 2022.

"During her 25-year tenure, Sue has made many valuable contributions to the company as an exceptional leader and partner," said Jay Shipowitz, CEO of Populus Financial Group. "Sue leaves a legacy of influence and leadership that will be felt at Populus for years to come."

Ms. Few joined Populus 15 years ago and currently serves as Senior Vice President, Chief Marketing Officer. During her tenure, Ms. Few has held key roles in the lending, marketing, and financial product areas of the company. Most recently, she led the successful concept development, marketing and roll-out of Porte, Populus' digital banking product. Melanie holds an MBA from Southern Methodist University.

Mr. Williams joined Populus 10 years ago and currently serves as Senior Vice President, Finance. During Mr. Williams' tenure, he has gained experience in finance, accounting, treasury, and risk, and has distinguished himself as an innovative business leader. Spencer holds a B.A. from Austin College, an MBA from the University of Texas at Dallas, and is a CFA® charterholder.

"It is rewarding to recognize our internal talent with these promotions to key leadership roles at Populus. As our internet lending, digital card products and ACE Cash Express in-store experience become more intertwined, we need strong leaders to continue the omni channel evolution that our customers desire. Melanie is uniquely qualified for this role and notably, will be the first woman to hold the position of President in our company's 50+ year history. Spencer's long-tenure, broad financial services experience, and knowledge of Populus allow us to seamlessly fill the CFO role," said Mr. Shipowitz.

These organization changes will be effective January 1, 2022.

Populus Financial Group™ provides financial services through its family of brands including ACE Cash Express®, ACE Elite® Visa® Prepaid Debit Card, ACE Flare® Account by MetaBank® and Porte™. Populus Financial Group delivers a broad range of financial products and services including short-term consumer loans, card services, check cashing, money transfers, bill payments and money orders. Visit PopulusFinancial.com for more information.

