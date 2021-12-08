Pretium Appoints George Lane as Managing Director, Real Estate

NEW YORK, Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pretium, a specialized investment management firm with approximately $30 billion in assets, today announced that George Lane has joined the firm as Managing Director and Portfolio Manager, on the Real Estate team. He is based in New York, where he will be focused on the performance and expansion of Pretium's single-family rental ("SFR") vehicles.

Mr. Lane joins Pretium after nearly ten years at Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA), most recently as Deputy Head of Americas, Real Estate. In that role, George was responsible for acquisitions and asset management across property types and geographies throughout the United States, and oversaw certain key operating partner and fund manager relationships.

"We are excited to welcome George, an experienced industry leader with a diversified background in real estate investment," said Don Mullen, founder and CEO of Pretium. "As we continue to grow our platform and expand accessibility of quality, affordable housing to help solve for our nation's housing shortage, we are focused on assembling the most sophisticated and experienced team possible to support our stakeholders."

Mr. Lane said, "I look forward to working with the exceptional team at Pretium, leveraging my global institutional expertise to create value, identify new opportunities and support our diversified and growing investor base and clients around the world."

Prior to ADIA, Mr. Lane served as Vice President in the global opportunity funds group at Deutsche Bank (RREEF). Mr. Lane began his career at Deloitte in the audit group before moving to the real estate consulting group. George holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Sociology/Anthropology from Carleton College, a Master of Science in Accountancy from DePaul University, and a Master of Business Administration from the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University.

About Pretium

Pretium is a specialized alternative investment management firm focused on U.S. residential real estate, residential credit, and corporate credit. Pretium was founded in 2012 to capitalize on secular investment and lending opportunities arising as a result of structural changes, disruptions, and inefficiencies within the economy. Pretium has built an integrated analytical and operational ecosystem within the U.S. housing, residential credit, and corporate credit markets, and believes that its insight and experience within these markets create a strategic advantage over other investment managers. Pretium's platform has approximately $30 billion of assets under management as of October 31, 2021 and employs approximately 3,000 people across 30 offices. Please visit www.pretium.com for additional information.

