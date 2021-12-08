Robb Report Hosts Third Annual Horsepower Gala Live, Honoring Melissa Ganzi, Beth Behrs, Steven Latham, Beezie Madden and Adrienne Sternlicht

NEW YORK, Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Robb Report, the leading voice in global luxury, proudly announced today that it will host its third annual Horsepower Gala live on February 6, 2022. The exclusive event, launched in support of the EQUUS Foundation, will increase awareness surrounding the very real issues of horse abuse, neglect and slaughter and the need to safeguard the comfort and dignity of America's horses, while honoring champions of equine protection.

Hosted at a private farm in Wellington, Florida, the 2022 Horsepower Gala invites guests to enjoy a live auction, with 100% of auction proceeds benefiting the EQUUS Foundation, and a live award show honoring Melissa Ganzi with the Lifetime Achievement Award, as well as equine advocates Beth Behrs, Steven Latham, Beezie Madden and Adrienne Sternlicht.

Previous Horsepower Gala honorees include Mayisha Akbar, Kevin Babington, Georgina Bloomberg, Margie Goldsten Engle, Nacho Figueras, Peder Fredricson, Frank McCourt, Danny Robertshaw & Ron Danta, and Jessica Springsteen.

"We are thrilled to invite equestrian enthusiasts to attend the 2022 Horsepower Gala in person and to continue to call attention to the EQUUS Foundation's important mission," said Luke Bahrenburg, Managing Director, Robb Report. "With so many of Robb Report readers deeply immersed in the equestrian sport and lifestyle, we look forward to celebrating this partnership and recognizing the exceptional figures within the equestrian community."

"This is a fantastic event and has become a key moment in Robb Report's calendar in a relatively short space of time," said Paul Croughton, Editor in Chief, Robb Report. "We are particularly excited to be holding this year's gala in Wellington itself, one of the most important regions for equestrian excellence in the US."

This year's Gala committee is led by Marianna Abbate, Diane & Aram Ampagoumian, Georgina Bloomberg, Prince Lorenzo Borghese, Camille & Tony Branca, Liz & Gerry Byrne, Kristy Clark, Brianne and Romain Goutal-Marteau, Clementine Goutal, Alexander Hamer, Dr. & Mrs. Steven Herman, Natalie Jackson, Paige Johnson, Serena Marron, Alexandra Murray, Alexa & Rodrigo Pessoa, Rosalind Schaefer, Sophie Stenbeck, Mimi Sternlicht, Kristin & Diego Urrutia, and Steve Williams.

For information about the 2022 event, or to attend, please visit: rr1.com/event/hg/.

About Robb Report

Established in 1976, Robb Report represents luxury without compromise, attracting a discerning audience with a shared appreciation of and desire for quality, artisanship, heritage, fine design and exclusivity. With its finger on the pulse of the latest superlative products and experiences that sophisticated consumers seek, Robb Report is synonymous around the world with affluence, luxury and the best of the best. Widely regarded as the single-most influential journal of living life to the fullest, with 17 international editions, Robb Report features content from the world's foremost luxury experts, covering every luxury category and passion. For more information, please visit RobbReport.com.

About the EQUUS Foundation

The EQUUS Foundation, a 501(c)(3) public charity established in 2002, also known as Horse Charities of America, is the only national animal-welfare charity in the United States that is 100 percent dedicated to protecting America's horses and strengthening the bond between people and horses. Donations are tax-deductible to the full extent of the law. Contact the EQUUS Foundation Inc. at 168 Long Lots Road, Westport, CT 06880. Tele: (203) 259-1550. Email: mail@equusfoundation.org. Website: www.equusfoundation.org .

