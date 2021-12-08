Rohit Verma and Oris R. Stuart elected to Ameritas board of directors

LINCOLN, Neb., Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Rohit Verma, chief executive officer and board member of Crawford & Company®, and Oris R. Stuart, chief people and inclusion officer for the National Basketball Association, have been elected to the Ameritas Mutual Holding Company board of directors, Ameritas President and CEO Bill Lester announced.

Verma and Stuart also will serve as directors for Ameritas Holding Company and Ameritas Life Insurance Corp.

"Oris and Rohit bring to the board a wealth of knowledge and experience," Lester said. "Ameritas is a vibrant, growing organization, and their fresh perspectives will be tremendously valuable."

Crawford, headquartered in Atlanta, is the world's largest publicly listed independent provider of claims management and outsourcing solutions to insurance companies and self–insured entities. Crawford has over 9,000 employees serving clients in more than 70 countries.

Verma joined Crawford in 2017 as chief operating officer and was appointed CEO and board member in 2020. Prior to his time at Crawford, Verma held senior leadership positions at Zurich North America and worked in management consulting at Deloitte and McKinsey & Company. He earned a Bachelor of Engineering in computer engineering from Netaji Subhas Institute of Technology (formerly DIT) in Delhi, India, and a Master of IT Management from Northwestern University.

Verma currently serves on the boards of Northwestern University's MSIT Industry Advisory and the World Affairs Council of Atlanta. He is a member of YPO Southeast, a global leadership community of chief executives. He was a WeGoLook board member from 2018-2020.

Stuart was appointed as the NBA's first diversity and inclusion officer in 2015, providing leadership and oversight for all diversity- and inclusion-related activities globally. He was named chief people and inclusion officer in 2020. He was chief executive officer and managing partner for Global Novations before joining the global organizational consulting firm Korn Ferry as a senior partner in 2012.

He earned a Bachelor of Science in electrical engineering from the University of Virginia and a Master of Business Administration from Duke University's Fuqua School of Business.

Stuart currently serves on the board of the National Black MBA Association and the Board of Visitors for the Fuqua School of Business.

About Ameritas®

Ameritas is a marketing name for Ameritas Mutual Holding Company and its affiliated subsidiary companies, including Ameritas Life Insurance Corp. and Ameritas Life Insurance Corp. of New York. Founded in 1887, Ameritas offers a wide range of insurance and financial products and services to individuals, families and businesses. These products and services include life insurance; annuities; individual disability income insurance; group dental, vision and hearing care insurance; retirement plans; investments; asset management; and public finance. Securities offered through affiliate Ameritas Investment Company LLC., member FINRA/SIPC, and investment advisory services offered through the business name of Ameritas Advisory Services. For more information, visit ameritas.com.

Contact:

Derek Rayment, Sr. Media Relations Specialist

Ameritas Life Insurance Corp.

Phone: 402-467-7850

derek.rayment@ameritas.com

Rohit Verma

Oris R. Stuart

Ameritas Logo (PRNewsfoto/Ameritas)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Ameritas