Salesforce and Vox Media Partner for Exclusive Streaming of Award-Winning Pivot on Salesforce+

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Salesforce (NYSE: CRM) and Vox Media today announced a new partnership to bring video of the award-winning tech and business podcast Pivot to Salesforce+ , a new streaming service that offers live experiences and on-demand original content for companies, industries, and the people who power them.

Co-hosted by journalist and entrepreneur Kara Swisher and bestselling author, NYU professor, and entrepreneur Scott Galloway, Vox Media and New York Magazine's Pivot offers sharp, unfiltered insights into the biggest stories in tech, business, and politics. Now, Salesforce+ is bringing this award-winning podcast on-camera, with four video segments airing for an exclusive window of time each week.

"We built Salesforce+ to provide informative, inspiring, timely content for the business and tech communities," said Sarah Franklin, President and Chief Marketing Officer, Salesforce. "We are thrilled to be joining forces with Vox Media to create this captivating video experience for Kara and Scott's podcast on Salesforce+. Now, Trailblazers from all over the world will enjoy the chance to hear from them every week."

"Salesforce is an ideal partner for us at Vox Media given that we both understand the importance of building strong communities through innovation and storytelling," said Vox Media CRO Ryan Pauley. "With this latest move of the Pivot franchise to a new platform, we hope that the show's unique magic will reach a wider audience on Salesforce+ and bring not just listeners but viewers the best of this incredible show."

Salesforce+ brings business and entertainment together with inspiring stories and expert content

With original series such as " Connections, " " The Inflection Point ," and " Boss Talks ," Salesforce+ brings business and entertainment together with content that addresses the pain points and concerns of any professional — whether they're a CMO, a sales professional, a customer service rep, or someone just starting in their career.

Since launching in September, Salesforce+ is quickly becoming a trusted business media channel with over a million viewer sessions in its first month. The service brought the magic of Dreamforce to viewers across 177 countries and introduced new original programming to help people excel in their careers.

As part of this new partnership, Salesforce will become the presenting sponsor of Pivot video throughout 2022, which will appear regularly across major social media platforms. Vox Media will retain full editorial control of Pivot and the podcast will continue to be available on all podcast platforms.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, the global CRM leader, empowers companies of every size and industry to digitally transform and create a 360° view of their customers. For more information about Salesforce (NYSE: CRM), visit: www.salesforce.com .

Any unreleased services or features referenced in this or other press releases or public statements are not currently available and may not be delivered on time or at all. Customers who purchase Salesforce applications should make their purchase decisions based upon features that are currently available. Salesforce has headquarters in San Francisco, with offices in Europe and Asia, and trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "CRM." For more information please visit https://www.salesforce.com, or call 1-800-NO-SOFTWARE.

About Pivot



Every Tuesday and Friday, technology journalist Kara Swisher and NYU professor Scott Galloway offer sharp, unfiltered insights into the biggest stories in tech, business, and politics. They make bold predictions, pick winners and losers, and bicker and banter like no others. After all, with great power comes great scrutiny. Pivot won the 2021 iHeart Podcast Award for Best Business and Finance Podcast, the 2020 Webby award for Best Business Podcast, and was named Thought Leadership Podcast of the Year by Adweek in 2019. The podcast is brought to you by New York Magazine and the Vox Media Podcast Network.

About Vox Media

Vox Media is the leading independent modern media company. For a decade, the company has remained at the forefront of the media industry by building successful brands, a suite of sophisticated publishing and marketing technologies, and a culture that prioritizes diversity, inclusivity, and equity.

Our portfolio features the most relevant and respected editorial properties including Vox, New York Magazine, The Verge, The Cut, Eater, Vulture, The Strategist, Polygon, SB Nation, Intelligencer, Curbed, Grub Street, and Recode. Today, audiences can hear many industry-leading editorial voices, from these newsrooms and beyond, on the Vox Media Podcast Network — Adweek's 2021 "Hottest in Podcasts." From daily news, tech, and culture to sports and narrative storytelling, the Vox Media Podcast Network is one of the largest, fastest-growing, and most topically diverse collections of premium podcasts.

The company is also home to the award-winning nonfiction production and distribution studio, Vox Media Studios, along with innovative technology that powers the business: the Concert advertising marketplace, Chorus technology platform, and Coral commenting tools.

