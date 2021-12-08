Zonda Metrostudy Names Santa Rita Ranch the #1 Community in Austin

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The developers of Santa Rita Ranch, a 3,100-acre historical ranch redesigned as a master-planned community with world-class amenities and spectacular views near Austin, Texas, are pleased to announce that the Liberty Hill community has been named "The Most Active Community in Austin" in a Zonda survey of communities.

Santa Rita Ranch is a Master-Planned community Northwest of Austin. (PRNewsFoto/Santa Rita Ranch ,Suddenlink)

Four Texas markets made the national Top 10 rankings in the Zonda report: DFW, Houston, Austin, and San Antonio. Austin, which is considered one of the fastest-growing metro areas in the U.S., has the sixth most active new home market in the nation. Liberty Hill ranks second in the Top 10 submarkets by annual housing starts. Santa Rita Ranch is the number-one most active community in Austin and the fifth most active in Texas, with 721 starts in the past four quarters, according to the Zonda survey of communities.

"This is truly an amazing achievement by everyone at Santa Rita Ranch," Developer Ed Horne said. "It has put Santa Rita Ranch into the record books in terms of starts in an Austin community."

Based in Newport Beach, CA, Zonda is a housing market research and real estate analytics company that provides data-driven housing market solutions to the homebuilding and multifamily industries. The Fall 2021 Zonda Market Report identified the most active Austin subdivisions by annual starts (new residential construction projects), and Santa Rita Ranch tops the list.

"Austin has enjoyed one of the best recovery trajectories nationally as it relates to COVID-19," said Bryan Glasshagel, Senior Vice President at Zonda. "New home starts in the market are at record high levels, up 31% year over year, with existing home sales at near record high levels as well."

The Fall 2021 Zonda Market Report combines data from Metrostudy and Zonda and suggests the Austin housing market as a whole will finish 2021 with 27,500 to 28,000 starts and can expect to see "modest growth" in the range of 3%-7% with 28,500 to 29,500 starts expected in the coming year.

About Santa Rita Ranch

The Santa Rita Ranch master-planned community offers beautiful, affordable homes and exceptional lifestyle options, with stunning Hill Country views in every direction. The Liberty Hill, TX location is just 35 miles north of downtown Austin, which was recently named America's Best Job Market by the Wall Street Journal. With its prominent location in the growth corridor on Ronald Reagan Boulevard, Santa Rita Ranch residents have direct commuter access to Austin amenities and major employers. The master-planned community offers new homes from a dozen premier builders and has been honored as a three-time Community of the Year by the Home Builders Association of Greater Austin.

