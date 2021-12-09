BigID Debuts as a Strong Performer by Prominent Independent Research Firm BigID received the highest scores possible in ten criteria, including personal data discovery, privacy rights management and fulfillment, and automation

NEW YORK, Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BigID, the the leading data intelligence platform that enables organizations to know their enterprise data and take action for privacy, security, and governance, today announced that Forrester Research named BigID as a Strong Performer in The Forrester Wave™: Privacy Management Software, Q4 2021.

BigID logo (PRNewsfoto/BigID)

The Forrester report highlights the need to "support data-driven approaches to privacy compliance and governance", shifting "the focus from paper-based compliance to data-based compliance." According to the report, "Privacy and data management are tightly integrated in the vision and in the platform that BigID brings to market."

BigID received the highest scores possible in ten criteria including personal data discovery, privacy rights management and fulfillment, data flow maps, ethical and privacy risk scoring, automation, integration, and support for multiple business use cases.

Forrester noted that BigID was the ""First to pioneer the idea that data discovery for privacy must start from personal and personally identifiable information" and "has made automated data discovery the foundation of its offering. On top of that, well-integrated apps that span data privacy (individual privacy rights fulfilment and privacy impact assessments), data protection (data remediation, access, and deletion), and data perspective (data glossary, quality, and retention) let customers solve privacy and data management challenges."

"In the past year, BigID has released additional privacy capabilities to address the needs of the market - including modular apps for PIA, RoPA, Privacy Portal, Data Retention, and more" said Dimitri Sirota, CEO and co-founder of BigID. "As organizations continue to adapt to the evolving challenges of privacy regulations, BigID's comprehensive platform spans across discovery, privacy, security, and governance to bring our customers value, innovation, and long term success for privacy, security, and governance initiatives."

Learn more:

www.bigid.com Visit BigID at

Download a complimentary copy of The Forrester Wave™: Privacy Management Software, Q4 2021 here

Read the latest at www.bigid.com/blog

custom 1:1 demo . See the BigID data intelligence platform in action with a

About BigID

BigID's data intelligence platform enables organizations to know their enterprise data and take action for privacy, protection, and perspective. Customers deploy BigID to proactively discover, manage, protect, and get more value from their regulated, sensitive, and personal data across their data landscape. BigID has been recognized for its data intelligence innovation as a 2019 World Economic Forum Technology Pioneer, named to the 2021 Forbes Cloud 100, the 2021 Inc 5000 as the #19th fastest growing company and #1 in Security, a Business Insider 2020 AI Startup to Watch, and an RSA Innovation Sandbox winner. Find out more at https://bigid.com .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE BigID