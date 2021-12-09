BrainCo begins clinical trials of innovative autism intervention based on Brain-Computer Interface (BCI) technology.

BOSTON, Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to estimates from The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's (CDC) Autism and Developmental Disabilities Monitoring (ADDM) Network, approximately 1 in 44 children in the US has been identified with autism spectrum disorder (ASD).

BrainCo's founder Bicheng Han announces innovative autism intervention using brain-computer interface (BCI) technology

"Autism is a complex, lifelong brain difference that affects millions of children and families," says Bicheng Han, founder and CEO of BrainCo Inc. "BCI technology is beginning to show real potential in helping people manage and even overcome the impacts of this condition."

A large body of research and study on current methodologies such as Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA), Verbal Behavior Therapy (VBT), Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), Developmental and Individual Differences Relationship (DIR) Therapy, Relationship Development Intervention (RDI) and others has shown that each of these approaches can help develop social and occupational skills in children with autism. Despite broad agreement that these interventions benefit children, it remains difficult to say which type of intervention is best for the individual and how much intervention is needed.

Through clinical trials with China Autism Rehabilitation Center, Shanghai Children's Hospital and Beijing Children's Hospital, BrainCo hopes to provide some answers to these questions.

BrainCo's new initiative called, Cambridge StarKids Autism Rehabilitation Center, is deploying a new kind of autism intervention that combines a non-invasive EEG headband with computer-based games, activities, and exercises. Used in conjunction with other behavioral therapies, the system allows therapists to gain new insights and understanding of the individual's real-time brain activity and track their progress as they build skills such as learning how to interact with others, reading facial expressions and maintaining eye contact.

"We are excited to offer therapists an effective BCI-based tool in their efforts to help children around the world," says Mr. Han. "As we get better and better at identifying this challenging neurological condition, it's more important than ever to uncover new and more effective ways to improve the quality of life for those who are affected by it."

About BrainCo:

BrainCo was founded in 2015 by Bicheng Han, a PhD candidate at Harvard Center of Brain Science. BrainCo is a world-leading brain-computer interface (BCI) company that develops products and services for the US and global markets in personal health and wellbeing, robotic prosthetics, and STEM education.

