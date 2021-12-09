Butchershop Global Brings On Caroline Moncure as Chief Client Officer

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Butchershop® Global , a Growth and Transformation company, has appointed Caroline Moncure as Chief Client Officer. An industry veteran who has worked with brands from Miller-Coors to Ben & Jerry's to The Obama White House, Moncure brings an in-depth level of client engagement and growth experience, having held numerous client services and leadership roles at various award-winning agencies. In her new role, Moncure will grow existing and new client relationships, incorporating the Beat Failure® mindset, methodology, and tools to provide effective solutions to help brands break into emerging markets or break out to lead them. Moncure will build client solutions drawing from Butchershop's five core product offerings: strategy and consulting, brand and content, digital and product, performance and media, and venture and incubation She will also work to mentor and build out the client services unit within Butchershop's global agency practice. Moncure will report directly to Global CEO Trevor Hubbard.

Moncure joins Butchershop from Huge, where she first served as Group Engagement Director and most recently as VP, Client Services. There she helped build and maintain client relationships while spearheading new business development across the Southeastern region. Prior to Huge, she worked at Mekanism as Director of Brand Development, establishing their New York and Chicago offices and leading marquee accounts including PepsiCo. Moncure has steered global creative and strategy across traditional and emerging media, physical and digital design, and brand and business development, resulting in work recognized by Effie Awards, Cannes Lions, Webbys and Clio Awards, to name a few.

"Caroline is a key addition to Butchershop as we grow our global business. She understands what it takes to not only produce great work, but how to work with client partners at inflection points of growth and transformation, a model that we have built our brand, product and business agency practice around over the last 13 years," said Butchershop Global CEO Trevor Hubbard. "We're excited to have her engage with client partners in a way that gives them a clear picture of the value and impact Butchershop can have. As the problems we solve become larger, the opportunities we create more powerful and the diversity in prospective clients grows, her ability to quickly identify potential pitfalls and create strategies to outmaneuver them will be invaluable."

Moncure comes to Butchershop Global during an impressive growth run when bringing a holistic practice to Client Services is crucial. Over the past 18 months, Butchershop has: acquired digital powerhouse Maniak, opened an office in Vienna, Austria to better serve the DACH market, announced its venture group, Imaginedby®, increased headcount by 275%, and introduced several new Associate Partners. These growth metrics are underscored by the companies' most successful year to date in 2020, while tracking toward another record-breaking year in 2021 and eyeing further expansion in the LATAM and APAC markets.

The agency is also working toward greater parity in diversity, equity and inclusion and has launched programs like Equity for Equality (E2) which raises funds for arts and education in the BIPOC community with over $150k raised and dispersed to date and the launch of Priio , a self-service SaaS platform that helps other agencies and their clients Beat Failure™ while emphasizing diverse voices in the decision-making process.

"It feels good to join an organization that understands where the trade winds are blowing, and is actively engaged with clients in providing solutions that are tailored to the new challenges they face," said Moncure. "I'm looking forward to making the work the very best it can be and growing the Client Services team internationally to be true dot connectors at every turn."

Butchershop® Global is a growth and transformation company born and raised in Silicon Valley with offices in San Francisco, Vienna, and Guadalajara. The company connects consulting, creativity and technology to help brands break into emerging markets or break out to lead them. Butchershop has turned an unwavering emphasis on clarity into the Beat Failure™ methodology, helping companies steer through the challenges of inflection points ᠆ whether they be at a moment of growth, scale, evolution, transformation or launch. Success is measured by the ability to change perception and increase awareness, retention, impressions, conversions, and revenue.

