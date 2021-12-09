Butchershop Global, a Growth and Transformation Company, Strengthens Leadership Team with New Hire Natalie Corr as Vice President, Global Operations

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Butchershop® Global , a Growth and Transformation company, welcomes Natalie Corr as Vice President, Global Operations. In the new role, Corr will be responsible for Butchershop's project operations with employees and client partners. She will steamline current practices and shape new methods for process improvement, optimizing workflows across Butchershop's five core product offerings: strategy and consulting, brand and content, digital and product, performance and media, and venture and incubation. Corr will report directly to Associate Partner and Chief Operating Officer Katherine Cambouris.

Natalie Corr, Vice President, Global Operations at Butchershop® Global

Butchershop® Global, a Growth and Transformation company, welcomes Natalie Corr as Vice President, Global Operations.

Corr spent the last five years serving as Head of Project Management & Agency Operations at Swift, where she managed over $26m in revenue streams inclusive of 20+ brands' workflow, operations, and processes. During her tenure, Corr oversaw a restructuring of the project management division, resulting in a 10% increase of project profitability. Beyond her years of leadership experience, Corr has contributed to award-winning campaigns as an executive producer and creative strategist, for clients including Nike, Skullcandy, Starbucks, Adidas, and Nestle.

"Natalie brings a critical knowledge base and expertise to our leadership team that will help to maximize the impact and value that we are able to provide clients. As we scale our operations globally, it's more important than ever that we have talent like Natalie, who brings an outside perspective and readiness to tailor an approach for Butchershop's own journey of growth and transformation," said Butchershop Global CEO Trevor Hubbard.

Corr's addition to the team comes at a pivotal time for Butchershop, which over the past 18 months has acquired digital powerhouse Maniak, opened an office in Vienna, Austria to better serve the DACH market, grown its headcount by 275%, and introduced several new Associate Partners, all underscored by its most successful year to date in 2020 while tracking toward another record-breaking year in 2021. The agency is also working toward greater parity in diversity, equity and inclusion and has launched programs like Equity for Equality (E2) which raises funds for arts and education in the BIPOC community with over $150k raised and dispersed to date and the launch of Priio , a self-service SaaS platform that helps other agencies and their clients Beat Failure™ while emphasizing diverse voices in the decision-making process.

"I'm excited to join Butchershop during this moment of incredible progress and growth for the company. I've been impressed by their ability to produce work that is not only beautiful but creates real results for clients," said Corr. "The approach at Butchershop from client service to culture presents a new model for the industry, one that I am happy to be a part of."

About Butchershop

Butchershop® Global is a growth and transformation company born and raised in Silicon Valley with offices in San Francisco, Vienna, and Guadalajara. The company connects consulting, creativity and technology to help brands break into emerging markets or break out to lead them. Butchershop has turned an unwavering emphasis on clarity into the Beat Failure™ methodology, helping companies steer through the challenges of inflection points ᠆ whether they be at a moment of growth, scale, evolution, transformation or launch. Success is measured by the ability to change perception and increase awareness, retention, impressions, conversions, and revenue.

CONTACT:

Dania Jimenez

Communications Director

Butchershop

dania@butchershop.co

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Butchershop