HR Path announces the acquisition of large HR Solutions firm, Integra

PARIS, Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- HR Path announced today that it has made one of its largest acquisitions, Integra, since the Group was created 20 years ago, further strengthening its leading position in HR offerings across Europe and the Latin American region.

Integra focuses its activity on the implementation of the SAP SuccessFactors HXM (Human Experience Management) suite solution, outsourcing of Personnel, Payroll and Talent Management services (BPO and TBPO models) and Cornerstone OnDemand. With several offices in Spain and also located in Belgium and Mexico, they provide support to over 100,000 employees on the SAP SuccessFactors platform.

HR Path is a global leader and expert in the Human Resources sector for over twenty years and offering comprehensive HR services ranging from strategic thinking to the deployment of integrated solutions, support, and managed payroll services.

With this latest acquisition, HR Path welcomes their newest partners, Ignacio San Luis and José Manuel Fernandez as they continue to lead its business development in these regions.

"This historic merger will make us the first SAP SuccessFactors integrator and Employee Central Payroll (ECP) expert in Spain and subsequently position us as the number one in Europe and a leading expert in the HR industry globally," said François Boulet, HR Path's Co-CEO and Founder.

Cyril Courtin, HR Path's Co-CEO and Founder, said, "We look forward to also expand our 'Advise' business in Spain as it's one of our high in-demand and growing business lines in these markets with the help of our newest partners."

"We believe that HR Path's shared belief system in our 3 pillars of success: Improve, Innovate and Inspire with HR Path's support will further enable us to expand our portfolio of services by leveraging their global expertise and market presence," said, Ignacio San Luis, Integra's Co-Founder and new HR Path Partner.

"Our current and prospective clients can be assured that our aligned best practices, reinforced by this integration, will ensure the delivery of successful projects right across the board. Our employees will benefit from a broader set of career paths, a wider range of projects and being part of a larger team of consultants to deliver for our customers," said José Manuel Fernandez, Integra's Co-Founder and new HR Path Partner.

About HR Path

HR Path, an expert, and a major player in Human Resources, helps companies for who the human experience is essential to their digital transformation. Advise, Implement & Run are the three business lines of HR Path which contribute our customers corporate HR performance.

Created in 2001 in Paris, France and with its 1,250 talents, HR Path advises, integrates, and operates for more than 1,500 clients in 18 countries. Its turnover to date amounts to €140 million euros.

More information: www.hr-path.com

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/hr-path

About Integra

At Integra we are specialists in Personnel, Payroll and Talent Management solutions based on the SAP SuccessFactors suite. Our goal is to provide the Human Resources department, of any company and sector, with the ability to be technologically advanced.

We help from large organizations to SMEs to improve their Talent management processes hand in hand with Digital Transformation, always keeping the focus on people.

More information: https://integra-soluciones.net

