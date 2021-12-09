Is it COVID, a Cold or the Flu? Innovative Care Offers a One-Stop a Testing Solution

CHICAGO, Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Coughs, sniffles and sneezing are commonplace this time of year, yet these symptoms now put people on alert due to the COVID pandemic. If you are sick and symptomatic, you need answers. Innovative Care has expanded their COVID testing clinics to offer a full range of respiratory health testing and treatment. The clinic that thousands of Chicagoans have come to know and trust for COVID testing , will provide a fast but thorough respiratory health exam during your visit. Medical providers will test for flu, COVID , and even strep throat or mononucleosis (aka "mono") if appropriate.

"Consider Innovative Care a one-stop shop for cold and flu season," said Rahul Khare, CEO and founder of Innovative Care. "We will do more than just test, treat, and vaccinate you for COVID. We will find out if you have an ear infection, strep throat or another common illness, and then treat you for those, so you can get on the mend sooner."

The evaluation, expanded testing, and treatment options will save patients time and avoid the need for multiple clinic visits. Khare says this is the next evolution in COVID care in a pandemic world.

"Healthcare providers must evolve as we approach the two year mark in this pandemic. Patients deserve time-saving, convenient healthcare options. Why would you want to test for only one possible cause of your symptoms? The upcoming winter months will bring a flurry of flu activity and other viruses, too. We will help you get answers so you can get back home to rest."

Patients who are symptomatic and turn to Innovative Care for COVID testing will now benefit from having their ears, nose, throat and lungs checked during the visit. The evaluation will allow providers to determine what testing, in addition to a COVID swab, is necessary. Well patients who simply need a COVID test for work or travel can expect the same speedy testing services they've come to expect from Innovative Care over the past 20 months.

Innovative Care has two dedicated COVID, cold and flu clinics . The Lincoln Park clinic is located at 1111 W. Diversey Parkway and includes a convenient testing drive-thru. The Downers Grove clinic is located at 136 Ogden Avenue near Trader Joe's.

Innovative Express Care , the medical group's urgent care, is also open seven days a week for illnesses, injuries and testing. All locations accept walk-in appointments, or patients can schedule online in advance of their visit.

