IT JOB GROWTH A MERE TRICKLE IN NOVEMBER DUE TO ONGOING SUPPLY SHORTAGES

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- After a strong recovery in IT employment since last August, employment growth in the IT sector slowed down to a trickle in November. The sector added 2,200 workers last month, a sequential increase of 0.04% to 5,385,400 jobs, according to TechServe Alliance, the national trade association of the IT & Engineering Staffing and Solutions Industry. On a year-over-year basis, IT employment was up 3.17% since November 2020, adding 165,600 IT workers.

Growth in Engineering employment also slowed down significantly to 0.16% sequentially, adding 4,200 workers to end the month at 2,658,800. On a year-over-year basis, engineering employment increased by 3.38% since November 2020, adding 86,900 engineering workers.

"While uncertainty about the impact of the Omicron variant did somewhat impact the IT sector, the slowdown in IT jobs market is more related to the supply squeeze on available talent rather than demand," said Mark Roberts, CEO of TechServe Alliance. Our members are telling us that their clients' IT hiring needs are still unmet and projects are getting delayed because of lack of qualified IT professionals.

"At this point, there is little likelihood the domestic talent pipeline will significantly expand in the foreseeable future. This is causing not only strong wage growth but also a need to offer a flexible work environment. In this tight labor market, what candidates want really matters and could make or break the success of IT initiatives," Roberts added.

