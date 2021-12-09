The Management Consulting firm, a team of former-Big 4 and Big 3 consultants, guides corporate clients from strategy through execution for enhanced organizational performance and satisfaction, while incorporating ESG and DEI in every step of the process

Lockerbie Rebrands To Attract Corporate Clients Who Are Advancing Their Procurement Through Sustainability And Supplier Diversity The Management Consulting firm, a team of former-Big 4 and Big 3 consultants, guides corporate clients from strategy through execution for enhanced organizational performance and satisfaction, while incorporating ESG and DEI in every step of the process

PASSAIC, N.J., Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lockerbie & Co., [ www.letsgetstrategic.com ] a leading management consultancy and business advisory firm, announced today that it is undergoing a branding transformation to better showcase its forward-thinking leadership, capabilities and skill-set to solve clients' business challenges.

Stephanie E. Lokker, MS, LSSB, former Big 3-&-Big 4, is the managing partner of Lockerbie & Co., a management consulting firm that specializes in strategic organizational planning and driving sustainable execution in order to enhance a corporation’s performance and satisfaction.

Signaling itself as a problem solver in today's highly intricate business landscape, Lockerbie's new branding will include a new website, a fresh rebrand upgrade, and the deployment of a thought-leadership PR campaign. Lockerbie's goal is to highlight how procurement can drive larger ESG impact through measured sustainable action, DEI, and risk minimization. The company will retain its original name.

"Businesses are facing increasing pressure to operate more efficiently in this new complex market landscape. Legacy procurement processes are not realistic when you are serving a diverse population of customers and trying to operate at maximum efficiency. Although often overlooked, procurement is extremely important when vying to remain competitive. Our team finds and solves our clients' operational inefficiencies and can uncover ways to optimize costs," said Stephanie E. Lokker, MS, LSSB, the Managing Partner and founder of Lockerbie & Co.

Lockerbie's service offerings include corporate transactions, M&A strategies, organizational behavior & change management, designing internal infrastructure processes, PMO, Corporate Governance over the integrations of information technology, supply chain management, F&A transformation, and solving other complex business challenges.

"We give business leaders the confidence to act on their goals, while being a good corporate citizen and helping to transform the world for the betterment of tomorrow. Business operations, the products, and services we use, and the sourcing of those products and services have a direct effect on our everyday lives. ESG and DEI are no longer just talking points, they are now required action points. The right management firm understands how to integrate sustainable solutions into the overall strategy."

The announcement was made during the National Gay & Lesbian Chamber of Commerce (NGLCC) B2B Back to Business Summit in Hollywood, Florida, where the company's leaders met with diverse suppliers from Fortune 500 companies around the U.S.

Lockerbie is entering its third year in business since it opened its doors in 2019, after its Managing Partner left positions at a Big 4 and Big 3 management consultancy firms to better equip organizations to fulfill their missions and advocate for good. Their clients are Fortune 1000 and Private Equity clients. They are headquartered in a Hub-Zone and have nine federal and state supplier diversity-owned certifications. The firm is owned, operated, and managed by a woman, Stephanie E. Lokker, and a team of former big 3 and 4 consultants on staff.

