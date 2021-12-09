Mary Cheeks, President & GM of Jamul Casino®, Wins San Diego Business Journal's 'Business Women of the Year' 2021 Award

JAMUL, Calif., Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On Thursday, November 18, 2021, the San Diego Business Journal awarded Mary Cheeks, President and General Manager of Jamul Casino, a prestigious "Business Women of the Year" 2021 award at its annual event ceremony. One (1) of only four (4) women in the region to receive this honor from a pool of 110 finalists, Ms. Cheeks was recognized as the top business woman in the Large Company category with 250 or more employees. This award recognizes Ms. Cheeks as one of San Diego's highly esteemed female business leaders for her success in developing industry-wide COVID safety best practices, and in making Jamul Casino one of the region's top destinations for food, fun, gaming, and entertainment.

This year's "Business Women of the Year" competition was judged by some of San Diego's most accomplished women, including:

Kimberly Becker , San Diego County Regional Airport Authority

Betsy Brennan , Downtown San Diego Partnership

Chris Bryant , San Diego Employers Association (retired)

Theresa Clements , J.P. Morgan

Donna Deberry , Central San Diego Black Chamber of Commerce

Lisa Easterly , Cyber Center of Excellence

Lidia S. Martinez , ¡Adelante! Strategies

Nancy Rohland-Heinrich , National University System

Erica M. Pinto, Chairwoman of the Jamul Indian Village, states, "We are excited and proud to congratulate Mary on this well-deserved award! She is admired and well respected by the Tribe and all 1,000 team members. Mary truly celebrates, values, and listens to each individual. Her work ethic and leadership are quite extraordinary."

Opened in 2016, the Jamul Casino is located in Jamul, California, San Diego County, and is owned and operated by Jamul Indian Village Development Corporation (JIVDC), a wholly owned enterprise of the Tribe. The $430 million, award-winning casino features nearly 1,700 slot machines, 43 live table games, and a dedicated poker room and various restaurants, bars and lounges. Jamul Casino supports more than 1,000 permanent jobs in the region and is the closest casino to downtown San Diego which is the eighth-largest city in the United States by population. For more information about Jamul Casino, please visit www.jamulcasinosd.com.

