Secure Thingz and System General partner to deliver secure programming and provisioning at scale

CAMBRIDGE,England, Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Secure Thingz, an IAR Systems® Group company, delivering advanced development and provisioning platforms to secure the IoT, today announced their partnership with System General(Acroview Group), a global leader of device programming machines.

With the OECD estimating that 3.3% of global trade is in counterfeit goods, with an annual street value in excess of $500B, it is critical that supply chain management become increasingly secure. In the electronics domain, this requires cryptographic control of source code to prevent IP theft, cloning and malware injection. The partnership between Secure Thingz and System General is focused on resolving these issues with robust integration of secure programming and provisioning into programming centers globally. The integration of Secure Thingz' Secure Deploy™ technology into the System General machines enable partners from the Secure Thingz ecosystem to implement a secure supply chain. This is done by creating a virtual private network (VPN) from their production management system to the devices being programmed anywhere in the world, ensuring software is untampered, and providing secure injection of source code and provisioning of identity, while inhibiting overproduction and cloning.

"We are very pleased to partner with Secure Thingz to integrate their advanced security technology into our device programming machines", said Rickey Chien, General Manager, System General. "Our customers are demanding increased security every day to produce a global secure supply chain."

"The strengthening of the supply chain to protect valuable intellectual property, inhibit counterfeiting and overproduction, plus the ability to inhibit malware injection, is critical in building modern supply chains," commented Haydn Povey, Founder and CEO, Secure Thingz, "The integration of our Secure Deploy platform into System General machines is yet another step forward in providing security from inception."

More information is available at www.securethingz.com/programmingpartners.

