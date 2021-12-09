Sports Executive Atul Khosla Joins LIV Golf Investments as Chief Operating Officer

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. and NEW YORK, Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LIV Golf Investments, the new entity focused on making strategic investments in golf, today announced that it has appointed Atul Khosla as Chief Operating Officer.

Khosla was most recently the Chief Corporate Development and Brand Officer for the NFL's Tampa Bay Buccaneers where he held responsibilities spanning corporate partnership, marketing and event production, game day entertainment, community impact, as well as digital and media rights.

"The strategic experience Atul brings from his recent leadership positions at a major sports franchise will enable us to execute on our vision of holistically improving and elevating the game of golf around the world." said Greg Norman, CEO of LIV Golf Investments. "His appointment is yet another example of our dedication to bringing best-in-class talent to help us deliver our mission of growing the game of golf."

Among his significant previous positions, Atul served as the Chief Operating Officer of the Chicago Fire Soccer Club, where he oversaw the day-to-day operations of the Team and the growth of MLS in Chicago. He joined the Fire in 2011 after spending over a decade at General Electric, holding key leadership positions with the multinational conglomerate's healthcare division following roles at NBC Sports.

"We have an incredible opportunity to create a unique new platform that elevates the game of golf for all professional players and engages golf fans across the world," said Khosla. "I look forward to being a part of the LIV Golf Investments team to help bring this vision to life and transform the game into an international sport."

Khosla will be transitioning into his new role over the next month and will report into Greg Norman. He joins an expanding group which includes a number of strategic hires from the golf, sport and entertainment industries, including sports executive Sean Bratches who was recently appointed as Chief Commercial Officer.

About LIV Golf Investments

LIV Golf Investments is a newly formed company, with group companies in the USA and UK, with Asian offices to follow. Its remit is to holistically improve the health of professional golf on a truly global scale and support existing stakeholders to help unlock the sport's untapped potential. Greg Norman is the first and founding CEO of LIV Golf Investments. PIF, one of the world's largest sovereign wealth funds with a diverse international investment portfolio, is the majority shareholder in LIV Golf Investments.

