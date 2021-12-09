St. Croix Hospice Opens Baxter, Minn. Branch

BAXTER, Minn., Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- St. Croix Hospice has opened a new branch in Baxter, Minn. The Baxter branch of the Minnesota-founded agency cares for hospice patients and their families in the north central part of the state. The agency has been serving patients in the area since 2011, out of existing offices in both Brainerd and Sartell.

(PRNewsfoto/St. Croix Hospice)

"St. Croix Hospice's entrance into Baxter was the result of positive relationships with local provider partners and knowledge of unmet needs," says Heath Bartness, St. Croix Hospice Chief Executive Officer. "Together we are committed to providing excellent hospice care, delivered with compassion and dignity. The Baxter team is already rooted in the community and partnering with local physicians and facilities to provide consultations, admissions and care."

Hospice care provides quality of life for patients with a terminal diagnosis when a cure is no longer an option, focusing on comfort and dignity. St. Croix Hospice surrounds patients, families and caregivers with a team of compassionate experts who support their physical, social, emotional and spiritual needs.

St. Croix Hospice specializes exclusively in hospice with a care model tailored to the unique needs of hospice patients and their families. Care teams see patients wherever they call home, including private residences, nursing homes or assisted living facilities. St. Croix Hospice teams take pride in partnering with families and community providers to ensure a dignified end-of-life transition.

About St. Croix Hospice

St. Croix Hospice supports patients, their families and caregivers when they need us the most, delivering exceptional hospice care 24 hours a day, 365 days a year wherever a patient calls home. With branches in Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska and Wisconsin, St. Croix Hospice takes pride in round-the-clock availability, prompt response and same day admissions, including evenings, weekends and holidays. Contact St. Croix Hospice 24/7 at 855-278-2764 or stcroixhospice.com.

CONTACT:

Amanda Cherico

acherico@stcroixhospice.com

612-364-6606

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE St. Croix Hospice