Voyager Digital Extends Crypto-Based Partnership With Nascar Driver Landon Cassill in Collaboration With Kaulig Racing

Cassill to Drive the No. 10 Voyager Chevrolet in the NASCAR Xfinity Series

TSX: VOYG

OTCQX: VYGVF

Borse Frankfurt: UCD2

NEW YORK, Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Voyager Digital Ltd. ("Voyager" or the "Company") (TSX: VOYG) (OTCQX: VYGVF) (FRA: UCD2), one of the fastest-growing, publicly traded cryptocurrency platforms in the United States, today announced a two-year extension of its partnership with Landon Cassill in collaboration with Kaulig Racing, which is adding Cassill to its 2022 NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) lineup. Cassill will be fully paid with a portfolio of cryptocurrencies that includes Bitcoin (BTC), the Voyager Token (VGX), USD Coin (USDC), StormX (STMX) and Avalanche (AVAX).

Voyager Digital, Ltd. (CNW Group/Voyager Digital (Canada) Ltd.)

"We built a historic partnership with Landon, as the first NASCAR driver to be fully paid in crypto, and continuing this journey with him will be an incredible ride for Voyager," said Steve Ehrlich, CEO and co-founder of Voyager. "We're excited about this collaboration with Kaulig Racing and can't wait to see what is next in Landon's promising career."

Cassill will pilot the No. 10 Chevrolet and compete for the 2022 NXS championship alongside reigning champion Daniel Hemric, and Kaulig Racing's winningest driver, AJ Allmendinger.

"We are really excited to bring Landon Cassill onboard for the 2022 season," said Chris Rice, president of Kaulig Racing. "Landon has competed in NASCAR's top series for many years and has brought with him a pivotal partner in Voyager Digital. We are looking forward to this partnership with Voyager and think Landon will be a great asset to our Kaulig Racing family."

Since 2007, Cassill has 510 starts across all three of NASCAR's national series, with 176 of those being made in the NXS. Cassill also earned the title of Rookie of the Year in the NXS in 2008 and secured a pole award and five top-10 finishes.

"Continuing my partnership with Voyager Digital and driving for Kaulig Racing is an incredible opportunity for me," said Cassill. "I have a world-class partner in Voyager and the best support team in the business with Kaulig Racing. I am excited to not only have a shot at winning races, but to bring awareness to crypto and help educate people in a space that I've been personally invested in for a number of years."

In addition to its primary partnership, Voyager is teaming up with the crypto cashback platform StormX (STMX) to raise awareness and drive cryptocurrency adoption and payment solutions provider, Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ: USIO). StormX and Usio will each be featured on the No. 10 Chevrolet during select races this 2022 NXS season. Additionally, beginning at the NXS season opener, the car will sport a redesigned scheme featuring the phrase "Crypto for All".

For the full list of this season's NXS races, visit: https://www.nascar.com/nascar-xfinity-series/2022/schedule/

About Voyager Digital Ltd.

Publicly traded Voyager Digital Ltd.'s (TSX: VOYG) (OTCQX:VYGVF) (FRA: UCD2) US subsidiary, Voyager Digital, LLC, is a fast-growing, cryptocurrency platform in the United States founded in 2018 to bring choice, transparency, and cost efficiency to the marketplace. Voyager offers a secure way to trade over 65 different crypto assets using its easy-to-use mobile application and earn rewards up to 12 percent annually on more than 30 cryptocurrencies. Through its subsidiary Coinify ApS, Voyager provides crypto payment solutions for both consumers and merchants around the globe. To learn more about the company, please visit https://www.investvoyager.com .

About Kaulig Racing™

Kaulig Racing™ is a full-time multi-car NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) and NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) team, owned by award winning entrepreneur, Matt Kaulig. Established in 2016, Kaulig Racing™ has made the NXS Playoffs consecutively each season since the playoff system started, and made the Championship 4 round in both the 2020 and 2021 seasons. The young team has acquired two NCS charters for the 2022 season, and fields three, full-time NXS entries; the No. 10 Chevrolet driven by Landon Cassill, the No. 11 Chevrolet driven by Daniel Hemric, and the No. 16 Chevrolet driven by AJ Allmendinger. With multiple wins, Kaulig Racing has come to be one of the top competitors on track each weekend. The team made multiple starts in the NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) in 2021 and won its seventh-ever NCS start with AJ Allmendinger's victory at "The Brickyard'' for the Verizon 200 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. To learn more about the team, visit kauligracing.com .

About STORMX

StormX is a revolutionary app and Chrome extension that aims to make earning crypto as easy as possible. By offering Crypto Cashback, StormX allows its members to receive crypto rewards when they shop online. Boasting over 4,000,000 downloads across Android and iOS, StormX has paid out over $4m in crypto in 2021 alone. With StormX, both crypto-natives and those who are new to crypto have the opportunity to earn on everyday purchases they were going to make anyway.

About Usio, Inc.

Usio, Inc. (Nasdaq: USIO), a leading FinTech integrated payment solutions provider, offers a wide range of payment solutions to merchants, billers, banks, service bureaus, crypto exchanges and card issuers. The Company operates credit, debit/prepaid, and ACH payment processing platforms to deliver convenient, world-class payment solutions and services to its clients. The strength of the Company lies in its ability to provide tailored solutions for card issuance, payment acceptance, and bill payments as well as its unique technology in the prepaid sector. Usio is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas, and has offices in Austin, Texas and Franklin, Tennessee, just outside of Nashville.

