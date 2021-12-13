KRYSTAL PARTNERSHIP EXPANDS BRAND INTO NORTHEAST

ATLANTA, Dec. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- New York Giants former wide receiver Victor Cruz has announced his intention to partner with Krystal Restaurants to bring the brand out of the Southeast for the first time in its ninety-year history. The unprecedented announcement includes plans to build up to five restaurants branded as "Victor Cruz's Krystal" in the New Jersey area by the end of 2023.

"We are thrilled to be working with Victor Cruz; quite simply, he is a winner," said Thomas Stager, CEO for Krystal Restaurants LLC. "Mr. Cruz is exactly the kind of partner we want to help us expand our brand into new communities and to introduce new audiences to Krystal."

In addition to co-branding with Krystal, Cruz will outfit the restaurants with memorabilia from his football career. The first restaurant will be built in the style of the new prototype unveiled by Krystal earlier this year, and will be built in Cruz's hometown of Paterson, New Jersey. Krystal will also work with Cruz on a line of merchandising inspired by the football great which will be available for sale online and in restaurants.

Cruz is the NFL wide receiver best known for his years with the New York Giants, including a victory in Super Bowl XLVI. Since his seven-year career in the NFL, Cruz has remained active in sports and entertainment. His decision to partner with Krystal Restaurants comes from a love of the brand's offering and his desire to see it serve Northern audiences with the same comfort food flavor that has made it such a long-time quick service leader in the South.

"From the moment you try a Krystal, you know there's nothing else like it," Cruz said when asked about the appeal of the brand. "And once you eat it, you just crave it. They've done it for generations and I'm excited to partner with the Krystal team and make it a winning combination."

Headquartered in Atlanta, GA, Krystal Restaurants LLC is the original quick-service restaurant chain in the South. Krystal hamburgers have been served fresh on the iconic square bun since 1932. Krystal has grown to be in 10 states with nearly 300 restaurants and continues to deliver a one-of-a-kind taste experience through their unique menu items that are offered at a great price.

