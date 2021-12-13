Polyventive Acquires Tri-Tex, Further Expanding its Specialty Chemicals Portfolio

CALHOUN, Ga., Dec. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Polyventive LLC ("Polyventive") has acquired the Surfactants and Dyes & Pigments businesses of Tri-TexCo Inc and Trichromatic-West, Inc (jointly, "Tri-Tex") from SK Capital Partners.

Tri-Tex is a specialty manufacturer of surfactants, dyes, pigments, and water-based polymers used in Textile, Personal Care, Cleaning and Industrial applications. Tri-Tex backs its products with comprehensive technical, applications, supply chain and logistics expertise. Tri-Tex has manufacturing facilities in Quebec, Canada and Los Angeles, California.

"The addition of the Tri-Tex team, product portfolio, applications expertise, and manufacturing facilities advance Polyventive's strategy to become the premier North American developer and supplier of cost effective, environmentally forward solutions in all of our targeted growth areas." said Zay Risinger, President of Polyventive.

Concurrent with this transaction, Tri-Tex sold its adhesives business to Meridian Adhesives Group.

About Polyventive LLC

Polyventive is a leading North American manufacturer of specialty chemical solutions for the HI&I, Water Treatment, Personal Care, Construction, Soft Floor Covering, and Textile industries. Polyventive's manufacturing, technical capabilities, applications expertise, and focus on solving customer problems has made it the first choice for industry leading solutions. With manufacturing and logistics facilities located in Northwest Georgia, USA, the company has best-in-industry service levels that underpin its commitment to meeting its customers' needs.

