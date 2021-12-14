Leading Pharma Company Brings Products to Market Faster with Datatron's MLOps and AI Governance Solution

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Datatron announced today that a leading pharmaceutical company has selected its MLOps framework, enabling increased productivity and the ability to build the best AI for the organization.

The pharmaceutical company needed a solution that could help them by addressing the following challenges and developments:

Proliferation of AI models — The company was building more AI models for multiple use cases. They needed a robust and actionable model catalog that could automatically keep track of the different properties of the models, including metadata, model types, model versions, tags, custom parameters, environment variables and more. The company found that with Datatron, business executives, engineering and data science teams have visibility into what models are built and can easily find and search for models by these criteria.

Secure access and technological integration— Security is key in pharma development. Datatron's MLOps platform enables access control for models to ensure that only designated teams and individuals can access each model. The Datatron platform can easily integrate with existing business and technology infrastructure and is future proof to support new application infrastructure and resources.

Staying on top of evolving technology — As MLOps technology continually evolves, keeping up can be difficult. With Datatron, the pharma company doesn't have to rely on an open-source MLOps framework to keep up with the latest innovations on their own.

Ethics and responsibility: Datatron will serve as a partner to develop a framework for the ethical and responsible use of AI in relation to drug and other product discovery. Datatron's Model Catalog, bias/drift/performance metrics and other capabilities will guide this framework.

AI and ML bring significant opportunity for the pharmaceutical industry and many others, but traditionally, building an MLOps team from the ground-up has been cost prohibitive for many organizations – and models haven't yielded the intended business benefits. Datatron's enterprise AI platform streamlines MLOps and governance workflows, and helps companies operationalize their models to realize the ROI of their investments.

Harish Doddi, CEO, Datatron, said: "For the pharmaceutical industry, getting new drugs and products onto the market rapidly and safely is crucial. AI and machine learning technologies can play a key role in helping companies achieve these goals. At Datatron, we strive to use technology to make the world a better place to live and we are committed to helping our pharma customers better manage and use their AI/ML models responsibly and ethically to bring life-saving treatments to more patients."

About Datatron

Datatron provides an enterprise-grade, cloud-native Reliable AI™ platform that enables businesses to easily, accurately and rapidly operationalize AI and ML models in production. Its centralized AI ModelOps and Model Governance platform helps organizations in diverse global environments streamline and standardize changes, monitor model performance, and correct for model degradation or decay. Industry leaders such as Domino's Pizza and Comcast rely on Datatron to operationalize and govern AI solutions at scale, producing predictable, rapid and reliable business outcomes. Founded in 2016, Datatron is a privately held, venture-backed company headquartered in San Francisco, Calif. For more information, please visit www.datatron.com or follow on Twitter @datatron .

