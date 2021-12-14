LIFEBRAND EXPANDS FOOTPRINT IN SPORTS INDUSTRY WITH LOS ANGELES CHARGERS STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP

WEST CHESTER, Pa., Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LifeBrand welcomes the Los Angeles Chargers as their newest professional sports client and multi-year strategic partner.

LifeBrand signage at SoFi Stadium, home of the Los Angeles Chargers

Headquartered in West Chester PA, LifeBrand's technology is built to strengthen both individual and corporate brands by quickly detecting potentially harmful social media content with the option to edit or delete. LifeBrand has partnered with a number of professional sports organizations this year, primarily located throughout the Northeast. The Chargers are the first West Coast-based professional sports organization to team up with the enterprising East Coast tech company.

"The Chargers are proud to be LifeBrand's first West-Coast-based sports team partner and excited to introduce their innovative technology to our organization and fans," said Chief Revenue Officer Jim Rushton. "Lifebrand's commitment to the positive and thoughtful curation of an individual's social media presence makes this the perfect partnership as their values align with the high level of importance we place on making our own accounts positive, fun, safe and engaging platforms for our fans to enjoy."

In addition to the Chargers utilizing LifeBrand's technology across their organization, Chargers fans are also being introduced to the company's solutions through in-arena signage and onsite activations at SoFi Stadium along with a robust digital outdoor advertising presence throughout the trading area.

"LifeBrand is so pleased to officially announce our partnership with the Los Angeles Chargers," said T.J. Colaiezzi, Chief Executive Officer of LifeBrand. "They have a strong brand and growth mindset across their entire organization. We are proud to align with them as we continue to build our brand and expand our footprint."

About LifeBrand

LifeBrand believes in the value of a strong personal brand on social media. LifeBrand has and will continue to develop the most advanced technology to detect and remove potentially harmful content from users' social media pages with secure AI-powered solutions for both individuals and businesses. With their patent-pending FCRA and EEOC compliant technology, they have built a safer, more compliant way to perform social media health checks and risk mitigation to protect the privacy and rights of employees and employers, and also provide a secure way for individuals to scan and analyze their social media accounts from the point of inception with a simple click.

