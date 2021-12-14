PLS and Toys for Tots® Help Fulfill the Dreams of Kids During the Holidays

CHICAGO, Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PLS Financial Services, Inc and the Marine Toys for Tots Foundation provide happiness and hope to children during the holiday season. PLS Financial Services, Inc. is again supporting the Marine Toys for Tots Foundation by offering customers the ability to sign up for a Toys for Tots branded Xpectations!® Visa® Prepaid Card. To help buy toys, games and books for children in need during the holiday season, PLS will donate $0.05 to the Marine Toys for Tots Foundation for every retail transaction using this card. PLS's mission "Because you Deserve Better" which applies not only to its customers but to its communities and through this program, over the past year, PLS donated over $57,000 to the Marine Toys for Tots Foundation.

The Toys for Tots branded Xpectations! Visa Prepaid Card is widely accepted for retail transactions, is safe and secure and includes no cost reloads at all PLS check cashing locations. Customers can even set up free direct deposit on the card to get their paychecks, unemployment checks, government benefits and even tax refunds deposited directly onto the card account.

"The joy created for a child when receiving and opening a gift is brought by Toys for Tots every holiday season to millions of children who otherwise might not experience it. Our customers help provide that joy by selecting and using the Toys for Tots branded Visa ® prepaid card which triggers a PLS donation. At PLS, we believe everyone deserves better. Every day, our goal is to bring the same joy to our customers by providing financial services at a great value. Our team members, hired from our neighborhoods, provide superior customer service, treating people like people and not like a transaction, in clean and inviting locations across the country. This commitment extends to our communities as well and we are pleased to continue our support of Toys for Tots." Dan Wolfberg, President.

"Finding a present under the tree on Christmas morning is an experience every child deserves," said retired Marine Colonel Ted Silvester, vice president of the Marine Toys for Tots Foundation. "PLS has certainly done more than its fair share to help us bring that joy to children whose families have suffered so much. This has been an especially difficult year to raise corporate funds and toy donations, so with PLS's support, Toys for Tots will be able to fulfill the Christmas holiday dreams of thousands of less fortunate children who otherwise might be forgotten."

About PLS®

PLS, headquartered in Chicago operates over 200 community financial services centers across the country. PLS believes that customers deserve better than the existing services available in the marketplace to meet their critical financial needs. PLS financial service centers offer free money orders, check cashing, Xpectations!® Visa® Prepaid cards, money transfer services, and bill payments. Some PLS locations offer auto insurance, and vehicle license and registration services. The PLS brand also includes automobile dealerships located in Indiana and Texas. PLS employs over 3,000 team members from the neighborhoods it serves. PLS does not offer any lending products. Visit PLS at www.pls247.com for additional information on products and services

About Toys for Tots

Toys for Tots, a 74-year national charitable program run by the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve, provides happiness, and hope to less fortunate children during each Christmas holiday season. The toys, books, and other gifts collected and distributed by our Marines and volunteers during the Christmas season offer these children recognition, confidence, and a positive memory for a lifetime. Toys for Tots also provides support year-round to less fortunate families experiencing challenges and exceptional circumstances, thus sending a message of hope beyond the holiday season. It is such experiences that help children become responsible citizens and caring members of their community. Last year, the Marine Toys for Tots Program fulfilled the holiday hopes and dreams of 7.4 million less fortunate children in over 800 communities nationwide. Since 1947, over 272 million children have been assisted. The Marine Toys for Tots Foundation is a not-for-profit organization authorized by the U.S. Marine Corps and the Department of Defense to provide fundraising and other necessary support for the annual Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots Program. For more information, please visit www.toysfortots.org.

