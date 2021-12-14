United States Attorney's Office Selects NetDocuments for Agency wide Cloud Document Management

SALT LAKE CITY, Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NetDocuments, the FedRAMP Authorized cloud content management platform where legal professionals do work, today announced that the Executive Office for United States Attorneys (EOUSA) selected the NetDocuments cloud platform for the United States Attorney's Office (USAO). USAO will initially roll out a number of NetDocuments Solutions including document and email management to 5,000 agency users.

The US Attorney's Office is comprised of 94 federal districts encompassing the 50 states and four territories. At full deployment, the solution will support 15,000 users. There is no law firm that big.

NetDocuments partnered with DLT Solutions, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Tech Data Corporation and part of the TD SYNNEX™ family, the premier government solutions aggregator that specializes in understanding the information technology (IT) needs of the U.S. federal, state, local and education markets, to provide streamlined and frictionless contracting, and to help seamlessly deliver NetDocuments to USAO.

NetDocuments was selected because of its commitment to the partnership and key functionality of the cloud platform including customizable workspaces with unlimited metadata fields; flexibility of users to create personal folders in the workspace; and other native capabilities of the platform unique to NetDocuments. Having these additional solutions natively in the platform was a key reason NetDocuments was chosen.

"We are proud to welcome EOUSA to the NetDocuments customer community and accelerate our momentum in the government sector," commented Josh Baxter, NetDocuments CEO. "USAO and other government agencies have unique and heightened security standards that only FedRAMP Authorized providers like NetDocuments can meet. Our partnership with USAO and the government sector at large is a testament to our commitment to dependable innovation and our state-of-the-art security."

According to the EOUSA selection committee, FedRAMP Authorization, attained by NetDocuments earlier this year, was an absolute requirement to proceed and ensure the security and integrity of USAO intellectual property and work product. The USAO identified a need for a secured, cloud-based, legally focused document management system and selected NetDocuments. EOUSA is in the midst of a multi-year deployment and will deploy NetDocuments to approximately 1/3 of its community by Fall 2022.

NetDocuments understands the focus on delivering unmatched security models to meet USAO's ever changing security landscape and workflow requirements. This is underpinned by its FedRAMP Authorization and USAO Authority to Operate (ATO) with all of the related security requirements, as well as adapting to the USAO's distinct culture and workflows.

About NetDocuments

Founded in 1999, with more than 3,400+ enterprise customers worldwide, NetDocuments is the legal industry's most trusted cloud-based content services and productivity platform. Complete with state-of-the-art built-in security, compliance, and governance solutions, NetDocuments offers document management , email management and collaboration technology complete with disaster recovery, enterprise search, and matter centricity features. For more information about NetDocuments, please click here .

About EOUSA

The Executive Office for United States Attorneys (EOUSA) provides executive and administrative support for the 94 United States Attorneys located throughout the 50 states, the District of Columbia, Guam, the Marianas Islands, Puerto Rico, and the U. S. Virgin Islands. Such support includes legal education, administrative oversight, technical support, and the creation of uniform policies, among other responsibilities. EOUSA was created on April 6, 1953, by Attorney General Order No. 8-53.

About DLT Solutions

About TD SYNNEX

TD SYNNEX (NYSE: SNX) is a leading global distributor and solutions aggregator for the IT ecosystem. We're an innovative partner helping more than 150,000 customers in 100+ countries to maximize the value of technology investments, demonstrate business outcomes and unlock growth opportunities. Headquartered in Clearwater, Florida, and Fremont, California, TD SYNNEX' 22,000 co-workers are dedicated to uniting compelling IT products, services and solutions from 1,500+ best-in-class technology vendors. Our edge-to-cloud portfolio is anchored in some of the highest-growth technology segments including cloud, cybersecurity, big data/analytics, IoT, mobility and everything as a service. TD SYNNEX is committed to serving customers and communities, and we believe we can have a positive impact on our people and our planet, intentionally acting as a respected corporate citizen. We aspire to be a diverse and inclusive employer of choice for talent across the IT ecosystem. For more information, visit www.TDSYNNEX.com or follow us on Twitter , LinkedIn , Facebook and Instagram .

FedRAMP Authorization

