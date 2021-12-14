WEINBERG CAPITAL GROUP & NAKS INC. ANNOUNCE A NEW ACQUISITION

ELYRIA, Ohio, Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- North American Kitchen Solutions, Inc. ("NAKS"), the leading factory-direct manufacturer of commercial kitchen ventilation systems, is pleased to announce the acquisition of Lane Mechanical Inc. ("Lane" or the "Company"), a Southeast, Dallas, Georgia based premium commercial kitchen sheet metal fabricator.

Since 1983, Lane has been offering a full range of UL & NSF listed commercial kitchen hoods, stainless steel sinks, worktables, dish tables, dish cabinets, countertops, wall shelves, expo lines, pass thru shelves proudly Made In USA. Lane's pre-engineered custom fabrication systems allow you to design to your own specification. Most stainless fabricators only offer a standard line of equipment forcing architects/designers to engineer their space to accommodate standard sized equipment. Lane has been offering a "purpose built" customization at competitive prices for products ordered to fit design specification, not vice versa!

"We look forward to partnering with the Lane team and expand our footprint in the strongest food service market in North America. This is NAKS 2nd manufacturing plant and a strategic growth acquisition that NAKS has been seeking. We believe that the new location will provide enhanced speed to market, production capacity, more competitive regional pricing, and the integration of fabrication within our One Stop Shop model https://www.hoodmart.com/ " said Sacha Polakoff, NAKS CEO & President.

"All of us at Lane are very excited and proud to have the opportunity to partner, continue working with WCG & the NAKS team, and take Lane together to the next level" said Randy & Lynn Lane.

HoodMart, a subsidiary of North American Kitchen Solutions, Inc., specializes in the design, manufacture and direct sale of ventilation systems for the large and growing commercial cooking industry. The Company manufactures a wide variety of proprietary leading-edge hoods and more recently walk-ins. The Company's hoods can be purchased separately or as part of a complete ventilation system including exhaust fans, supply fans, fire suppression systems, ductwork, and accessories.

About Weinberg Capital Group

Weinberg Capital Group is a Cleveland, OH based family office that invests in well-positioned middle market companies located throughout the U.S. with annual revenue from $10 to $100 million and EBITDA ranging from $2 to $10 million. WCG seeks to partner with management teams and leverage its flexible, long-term capital to maximize value for all stakeholders. The firm's current portfolio covers a broad range of industries including consumer products, manufacturing, business services, and value-added distribution. For more information, visit www.weinbergcap.com.

