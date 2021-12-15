WOLF HALDENSTEIN ADLER FREEMAN & HERZ LLP: METROMILE, INC. DATA BREACH INVESTIGATION ALERT

NEW YORK and SAN DIEGO, Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP, a preeminent national consumer rights law firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of current and former Metromile, Inc. ("Metromile") customers.

Metromile is an insurance company. Defendant sells pay-per-mile automobile insurance and licenses its technology to other insurance companies.

On or about March 5, 2021, Metromile began notifying customers and state Attorneys General about a data breach that occurred between July 2020 and January 2021 (the "Data Breach"). Metromile discovered a cybersecurity incident arising out of a software bug related to its online pre-filled quote form and application process. Based on its initial investigation, Metromile determined that unknown persons exploited the software bug to obtain personal information of certain individuals. Hackers obtained information from Metromile including the personally identifiable information of over one hundred thousand consumers, including, but not limited to, their driver's license numbers.

