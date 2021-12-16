Council on Competitiveness Announces New Business Vice Chair, Ms. Janet Foutty, Executive Chair of the Board, Deloitte US

WASHINGTON, Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the Council on Competitiveness (Council) will announce Ms. Janet Foutty as its next Business Vice Chair. The announcement will be made during the Council's 2021 National Competitiveness Forum, which is themed "Future Focused," and brings together national and global leaders from business, academia, labor, the national laboratories, and government.

"Janet is well positioned to be Vice Chair of the Council given her leadership experience in both technology and federal businesses at Deloitte," notes Council Chairman Brian Moynihan, Chairman and CEO, Bank of America. "Janet's knowledge is well aligned to the priorities of the Council. I look forward to working with her."

And Deborah Wince-Smith, Council President and CEO adds: "Janet shares with her fellow board members a distinctive vision for the Council, as our country emerges from yet another challenging year. Janet and Deloitte have been longstanding collaborators with the Council, helping us develop cutting-edge policy research on the future of advanced technologies, as well as helping develop a pathbreaking Global Manufacturing Competitiveness Index. Janet will help position the Council for a new phase of growth and engagement, shaping a powerful growth agenda for the United States."

Foutty: Shaping Strategies for Growth and Competitiveness – and Valuing Diversity and Inclusion

Janet Foutty is Executive Chair of the board of Deloitte US, the largest professional services organization in the United States. She leads the board in providing governance and oversight of critical business matters, including strategy, brand positioning, risk mitigation, talent development, and leadership succession. Janet was elected as executive chair in June 2019 after serving as Chair and CEO of Deloitte Consulting LLP, a $10 billion business. Janet is also a member of Deloitte's Global Board of Directors and Chair of the Deloitte Foundation, a not-for-profit organization committed to accelerating innovation at the intersection of education and equity in the United States.

Janet's previous leadership experience includes leading Deloitte's Federal business, as well as Deloitte Consulting's Technology business, which achieved exponential growth through acquisitions and the launch of numerous businesses such as Deloitte Digital.

Janet is a frequent author and popular public speaker. She is the co-author of an upcoming book, Arrive and Thrive: 7 Impactful Practice for Women Navigating Leadership, publishing in April 2022. She regularly communicates with executive-level audiences about the changing business landscape, corporate governance, crisis resiliency, equity, technology disruption, and leadership. Her thought leadership has appeared in business publications including Fortune, Forbes, Harvard Business Review, and The Wall Street Journal.

Janet is a passionate advocate for diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI); women in technology; and the need for science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) education. She founded women in technology groups in India and the United States which have seen continual growth and commitment for over a decade. Janet has steered Deloitte's DEI efforts and is committed to purposeful leadership and recognizes that business can and should make a broader societal impact that matters.

Throughout her career, Janet has served on a number of not-for-profit boards. She currently serves as Chair of Bright Pink, a nonprofit dedicated to women's health, and as a board member of Catalyst. Janet also serves on the advisory boards of NYU Stern's Tech program and Columbia Law School's Millstein Center for Global Markets and Corporate Ownership.

Janet holds a Bachelor of Science from Indiana University and a Master of Business Administration in finance from the Kelley School of Business at Indiana University. She is an inductee of the Kelley School of Business Academy of Alumni Fellows and a member of the Kelley School of Business Dean's Council.

"I am honored to take on this expanded role on the Council on Competitiveness and represent its incredible group of leaders from business," says Janet. "A workforce with humanity, creativity, and innovation at the core can contribute greatly to society and we need leadership that can accelerate equitable access to education and skills development. Bringing together business, academia, and policy, I'm excited about what the Council will continue to do to help build for our future."

About the Council on Competitiveness

For more than three decades, the Council on Competitiveness (Council) has championed a competitiveness agenda for the United States to attract investment and talent and spur the commercialization of new ideas. While the players may have changed since its founding in 1986, the mission remains as vital as ever—to enhance U.S. productivity and raise the standard of living for all Americans.

The members of the Council—CEOs, university presidents, labor leaders and national lab directors—represent a powerful, nonpartisan voice that sets aside politics and seeks results. By providing real-world perspective to policymakers, the Council's private sector network makes an impact on decision-making across a broad spectrum of issues—from the cutting- edge of science and technology, to the democratization of innovation, to the shift from energy weakness to strength that supports the growing renaissance in U.S. manufacturing. The Council firmly believes that with the right policies, the strengths and potential of the U.S. economy far outweigh the current challenges the nation faces on the path to higher growth and greater opportunity for all Americans.

