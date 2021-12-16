Digital Humans are Here to Stay: Non-Fungible People Announces Partnership With Virtual Icon RUBY 9100M Upcoming NFT Collection by Daz 3D is helping shape the future of the Metaverse

SALT LAKE CITY, Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Daz 3D, a leader in 3D modeling and creator of the upcoming NFT collection Non-Fungible People (NFP), has announced a partnership with RUBY 9100M, a trans-human, digital avatar and virtual fashion icon, who was originally created using Daz's proprietary software Daz Studio.

RUBY 9100M

Since her digital inception, RUBY 9100M has risen to prominence for her collaborations with fashion brands like Adidas, FENDI, and Nike. Represented by digital culture agency CLUB MEDIA, she has been featured in publications such as Vice, Madame Figaro, and Vogue, and boasts 80K+ followers on Instagram. Now, RUBY is teaming up with Daz 3D to promote their debut NFT collection, Non-Fungible People, a generative NFT collection of 8,888 unique women and non-binary 3D avatars.

"When I first heard that Daz 3D was launching the Non-Fungible People project, I knew I wanted to be a part of it." said RUBY 9100M. "Not only is the artwork in the collection stunning, but its message of inclusiveness is one that wholly resonates with me. I'm proud to partner with Daz 3D on its debut NFT collection of women and non-binary avatars."

RUBY's own avatar has already been minted as an NFT, demonstrating what can be achieved in the metaverse when 3D avatar tech is backed by the uniqueness the blockchain offers. RUBY 9100M is evidence that alter-personas and digital avatars like NFP will play a major role in the realization of the metaverse. Daz 3D believes the NFP collection will help pave the way for this vision to become a reality.

"RUBY 9100M represents the personification of what we wanted to achieve when we started working on this collection," said Morgan Milovich, Partnership Manager for NFP. "We believe that in the metaverse, by leveraging technology like we're offering with these NFTs, people will finally be able to safely and confidently express their truest selves via their assumed digital avatar."

In praise for RUBY 9100M and the work she has done raising awareness surrounding diversity in digital fashion and in online spaces like the rising metaverse, Daz 3D will be presenting her with an honorary NFP-style NFT. Anyone who wants to witness the NFT reveal should follow RUBY 9100M on Instagram .

About RUBY 9100M

RUBY 9100M is a trans-human digital being that is pushing the boundaries of reality and digital ingenuity. RUBY is a self-evolving identity of her creator's vision and has become a symbol for an open, accepting digital future. Her creativity and persona has garnered respect across multiple industries, leading her to collaborations with fashion and tech magazines, brands, artists and galleries. She can be found on Instagram as ruby9100m, and her single "Screaming" released on virtual record label Avastar can be streamed on Spotify.

About Daz 3D

Daz 3D provides a 3D marketplace and free software suite with content that can be exported into other major 3D software programs, allowing artists and designers to create high-resolution stills and animations while building professional quality 3D scenes. Founded in 2000, Daz 3D's digital marketplace offers hobbyists and professionals tens of thousands of 3D products with over 5 million inter-compatible 3D assets for Daz Studio and other 3D applications.

Daz 3D has created the most artist-friendly digital marketplace, paying nearly $100 million to its global network of contributing artists. Users of Daz Studio create more than 20 million images and animations annually using Daz 3D products. With over 4 million downloads, Daz continues to drive efforts at the forefront of digital identity and expression. Learn more about Daz 3D .

