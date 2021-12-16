Leaders in the Data Value Chain to Reunite at AIRSIDE LIVE 2022

Award winning event returns for its second year on May 24 - 26, 2022, bringing together industry leaders and visionaries to share how they secure, govern, and maximize the value of data

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Okera , the Universal Data Authorization company, today announced their sponsorship of the second annual AIRSIDE LIVE Summit, which will return as a hybrid event from May 24 - 26, 2022 at the TWA Hotel in New York City. AIRSIDE LIVE 2022 will build on the momentum from last year's award-winning inaugural event , which engaged over 1,000 attendees with 20 thought-provoking sessions from 34 industry leaders. The conference will continue to explore major industry challenges and solutions related to the day-to-day challenges of modern data-driven organizations. The call for speakers for 2022 is now open through February 16th.

"Last year's AIRSIDE LIVE clearly demonstrated the critical relationship between an organization's data management, data privacy and cybersecurity programs. It was apparent throughout the sessions and panels that business leaders will be required to take a more proactive approach to understanding security and privacy challenges thoroughly so necessary steps can be taken to overcome complex hurdles," said Nick Halsey, Okera CEO. "We're excited to continue the conversation by sponsoring AIRSIDE Charters and next year's AIRSIDE LIVE Summit. As an interactive face-to-face event, we'll offer the opportunity to deepen the connection between business leaders, data governance and security thought leaders, policymakers, and the regulatory community."

Call for Speakers for AIRSIDE LIVE 2022

AIRSIDE LIVE is looking for leaders from the big data community to share their experience and expertise. Topics of interest include data management, data security, data privacy, and data governance, and session types include:

Industry led panels that share best practices, experiences, pitfalls, and learnings

Technical sessions that highlight what's possible with combined partner/ecosystem technologies

Real world case studies that make solving similar complex problems intuitive and achievable

AIRSIDE Charters

Okera also announced their sponsorship of AIRSIDE Charters: A Day in the Life, a video series featuring interviews with business leaders solving the most foundational data problems across different industries. The series is hosted by Sanjeev Mohan, Okera advisor, recent Gartner VP research analyst, and now principal at SanjMo . The first two episodes are available on-demand now .

"Modern data architectures are becoming complex and need a village of their own. The village consists of teams led by chief data officers, CISOs, data privacy officers, chief information / technology officers, and business leads," said Mohan. "In the past, these leaders worked in their own self-contained silos. However, today they not only need to deeply connect, but also speak the same language. AIRSIDE Charters is a unique series that brings together many of the successful leaders who have bridged the gap and are delivering extraordinary results from their data assets."

The Day In the Life series dives into the day-to-day challenges of leading a data-driven enterprise, how the speakers have overcome unforeseen issues, their journey to their career, and where they plan to lead their organizations. Guests include:

Karen Habercoss - CPO at the University of Chicago Medicine and Biological Sciences - CPO at theMedicine and Biological Sciences

Dr. Adrian Mayers - CISO at Premier Blue Cross - CISO at Premier Blue Cross

Kumar Menon - CTO, Data Fabric and Decision Science Technology at Equifax - CTO, Data Fabric and Decision Science Technology at Equifax

The first two episodes are available now with subsequent episodes available each week.

About Okera

Okera , the Universal Data Authorization company, helps modern, data-driven enterprises accelerate innovation, minimize data security risks, and demonstrate regulatory compliance. The Okera Dynamic Access Platform automatically enforces universal fine-grained access control policies. This allows employees, customers, and partners to use data responsibly, while protecting them from inappropriately accessing data that is confidential, personally identifiable, or regulated. Okera's robust audit capabilities and data usage intelligence deliver the real-time and historical information that data security, compliance, and data delivery teams need to respond quickly to incidents, optimize processes, and analyze the performance of enterprise data initiatives.

Okera began development in 2016 and now dynamically authorizes access to hundreds of petabytes of sensitive data for the world's most demanding F100 companies and regulatory agencies. The company is headquartered in San Francisco and is backed by Bessemer Venture Partners, ClearSky Security, and Felicis Ventures. For more information, visit www.okera.com or contact info@okera.com , or connect with the team on Facebook , LinkedIn , or Twitter .

