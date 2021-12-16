Unstoppable Domains and Alchemy Launch API for Enterprise-Ready NFT Domain Name Integrations Wallets, exchanges, and apps can now seamlessly add support for NFT domains, which replace lengthy wallet addresses and unlock access to Web3

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Unstoppable Domains , the leading platform for self-sovereign identity on Web3, today announced a partnership with Alchemy . Alchemy empowers 70 percent of the top Web3 apps and NFT platforms through their enterprise API. Through this partnership, Unstoppable Domains and Alchemy have launched an API for domain name integrations, making it easy for any wallet, exchange, marketplace or app to support NFT domains.

NFT domains are becoming widely adopted as a way to easily sign into apps, transact with crypto, and access Web3. They replace lengthy crypto wallet addresses with simple usernames for payments across a growing number of services, reducing copying and pasting errors that can lead to loss of funds. They're also becoming popular on social media networks as people replace their old usernames with NFT domain names and verified profile pictures.

Until now, integrating blockchain domain names was a complex process, requiring developers to write custom code or use a library to interact with smart contracts. Unstoppable Domains and Alchemy have changed that with a simple API endpoint for data about Unstoppable Domains' smart contracts. This allows enterprise users to add support for NFT domain names with minimal developer resources to the integration. Alchemy's future-proof technology ensures companies using this API won't have to update their code as Unstoppable Domains expands.

"This API dramatically increases the simplicity of supporting NFT domain names, and we look forward to onboarding the next generation of Web3 companies to the Unstoppable Domains ecosystem thanks to Alchemy's cutting-edge technology," said Sandy Carter, Senior Vice President of Business Development at Unstoppable Domains. "Now, more users than ever will be able to unlock easy access to crypto transfers and digital identity across Web3."

"Alchemy's mission is to enable developers to build great Web3 products. This integration with Unstoppable Domains will finally allow them to easily build all of the benefits of NFT domain names into their products," said Joe Lau, CTO and co-founder at Alchemy. "Bringing together the leading developer platform with the leading provider of NFT domain names is all about helping developers do more."

Unstoppable Domains provides NFT domain names ending in .crypto, .nft, .wallet, .bitcoin, .x, .dao, .888, .blockchain, .coin, and .zil for as little as $5 with no renewal fees. These domain names are used to access the decentralized web natively through Brave and Opera browsers, and through browser extensions on Chrome, Edge, and Firefox.

Alchemy is the developer platform for Web3, making building on the underlying blockchain technology so simple, any developer can do it. The company powers the majority of top Web3 applications, including Adobe, OpenSea, Dapper Labs, and Axie Infinity, and recently raised $250 million at a $3.5 billion valuation in a Series C funding round led by Andreessen Horowitz, one of the venture capital firm's largest blockchain investments to date.

