YourWay Announces Appointment of Bernt Ullmann to Advisory Board

Announcement highlights Company's commitment to global growth

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - YourWay Cannabis Brands (CSE: YOUR) (the "Company" or "YourWay") announced today the appointment of Bernt Ullmann to its previously announced Advisory Board. Chaired by YourWay Board of Directors member Kevin Harrington, the Advisory Board is expected to consist of exceptional industry leaders from diverse backgrounds to support and guide the Company's go-forward strategy.

"We are excited to thoughtfully recruit industry leaders who will bring invaluable experience and help guide our business, complementing YourWay's strong leadership team. This starts with the appointment of Bernt Ullmann as our inaugural Advisory Board member," said Kevin Harrington, Chair, Advisory Board, Member, Board of Directors, YourWay Cannabis Brands. "The Company is implementing its "house of brands" cannabis consumer packaged goods strategy and, as one of the most trusted business acceleration experts, Mr. Ullmann's remarkable experience will lend tremendously towards the Company's growth ambitions."

Having generated more than six billion dollars in transactions, Mr. Ullmann will lend his significant experience in celebrity brand development, brand management, licensing and distribution, and monetization to the Company. Mr. Ullmann provides mastery in creating, incubating, developing, marketing and distributing leading global lifestyle brands for superstars such as Jennifer Lopez, Marc Anthony, Nicki Minaj and Adam Levine.

"Bernt is one of the most experienced brand builders and strategists in the world and his insights and experience are anticipated to help to ensure YourWay brands are positioned for success. The Company has made key appointments to bolster its leadership team, which is focused on the next phase of growth and strategic transformation. The addition of Bernt is another key milestone that highlights our commitment to grow the business and drive shareholder value," continued Mr. Harrington.

"I am thrilled to be joining YourWay Cannabis Brands' Advisory Board and help contribute to the company's growth strategy," said Bernt Ullmann, Member, Advisory Board, YourWay Cannabis Brands. "The Company and I have a shared passion for building powerful brands that serve our consumers and bring value to our shareholders, and I am excited to leverage my decades of experience developing world-renowned brands in ensuring YourWay's go-forward strategy is fully realized."

About Bernt Ullmann, CBA

Often referred to as "The Man Behind the Brands", Mr. Ullmann has been the trusted business acceleration expert for top fashion moguls and billionaires such as Daymond John, Eddie Lampert, and Tommy Hilfiger.

Mr. Ullmann is arguably the world's leading expert in celebrity brand development, brand management, licensing, distribution and monetization, having contributed to the successful launches of brands for clients including Jennifer Lopez, Adam Levine, Nicki Minaj and many others. The brands he has worked with have generated over 6 billion dollars in global sales, which includes the largest celebrity brand deal in history valued at $3.5 billion.

About YourWay Cannabis Brands

YourWay Cannabis Brands is a publicly traded multi-state operator with sales and operations in Arizona and California. Through building their own brands, partnering with others, and providing white-labelled product, they are dedicated to expanding their reach; remolding the cannabis industry and ultimately, redefining the way consumers and cannabis brands interact.

YourWay aims to connect with the cannabis consumer on a deeper level, utilizing decades of brand-building expertise and an integral understanding of the customer experience to create an intuitive suite of branded products that closely aligns with consumer need states. The YourWay portfolio is an all-encompassing house of brands designed to create a sense of belonging for every cannabis consumer regardless of their relationship with the plant. Please visit www.yourwaycannabis.com for the latest news and information about YourWay and its brands.

Website: www.yourwaycannabis.com

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION:

This news release includes certain "forward-looking information" as defined under applicable Canadian securities legislation, including statements regarding the plans, intentions, beliefs, and current expectations of the Company with respect to future business activities and operating performance. Forward-looking information is often identified by the words "may", "would", "could", "should", "will", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect" or similar expressions and includes information regarding: the composition of the Company's Advisory Board; the implementation of the Company's 'House of Brands' cannabis consumer packaged goods strategy; the anticipated benefits of Mr. Ullmann's appointment to the Company's Advisory Board; and expectations for other economic, business, and/or competitive factors. Forward-looking information is necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information.

Investors are cautioned that forward-looking information is not based on historical fact but instead reflects management's expectations, estimates or projections concerning future results or events based on the opinions, assumptions and estimates of management considered reasonable at the date the statements are made. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking information are reasonable, such information involves risks and uncertainties, and undue reliance should not be placed on such information, as unknown or unpredictable factors could have material adverse effects on future results, performance, or achievements of the Company. Among the key factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information are the following: regulatory and licensing risks; changes in consumer demand and preferences; changes in general economic, business and political conditions, including changes in the financial markets; the global regulatory landscape and enforcement related to cannabis, including political risks and risks relating to regulatory change; compliance with extensive government regulation; public opinion and perception of the cannabis industry; the impact of COVID-19; and the risk factors set out in the Company's annual information form dated August 28, 2020, filed with Canadian securities regulators and available on the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

The Company, through several of its subsidiaries, is indirectly involved in the manufacture, possession, use, sale, and distribution of cannabis in the recreational and medicinal cannabis marketplace in the United States. Local state laws where the Company operates permit such activities however, investors should note that there are significant legal restrictions and regulations that govern the cannabis industry in the United States. Cannabis remains a Schedule I drug under the US Controlled Substances Act, making it illegal under federal law in the United States to, among other things, cultivate, distribute or possess cannabis in the United States. Financial transactions involving proceeds generated by, or intended to promote, cannabis-related business activities in the United States may form the basis for prosecution under applicable United States federal money laundering legislation.

While the approach to enforcement of such laws by the federal government in the United States has trended toward nonenforcement against individuals and businesses that comply with recreational and medicinal cannabis programs in states where such programs are legal, strict compliance with state laws with respect to cannabis will neither absolve the Company of liability under United States federal law, nor will it provide a defense to any federal proceeding which may be brought against the Company. The enforcement of federal laws in the United States is a significant risk to the business of the Company and any proceedings brought against the Company thereunder may adversely affect the Company's operations and financial performance.

Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking information prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated, or expected. Although the Company has attempted to identify important risks, uncertainties and factors that could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be others that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information, which speak only as of the date of this news release. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

