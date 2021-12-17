Sklar Kirsh elevates two attorneys in real estate and litigation to Partner The promotion of Serineh Baghdasarian and Molly Madden is effective Jan. 1

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Top boutique law firm Sklar Kirsh LLP announced today that it has elevated attorneys Serineh Baghdasarian and Molly K. Madden to Partner, effective January 1, 2022.

"Serineh and Molly exemplify what it means to be a Partner," said Co-chairman and Co-founder Jeffrey A. Sklar . "Since joining us, they have consistently delivered the highest qualify legal expertise to our clients and have been outstanding colleagues. These promotions are well-deserved and will lead to greater opportunities for each of them in our firm and in the Los Angeles community."

Serineh Baghdasarian's real estate practice includes extensive representation of real estate equity funds, developers, and investors in all areas of transactional real estate and real estate financing. Named a Super Lawyers Southern California Rising Star from 2017-2021, she has played an integral role in the growth of the real estate department. She is licensed as a broker with the California Department of Real Estate and is an active real estate investor. Prior to joining Sklar Kirsh, Baghdasarian served as an associate at Gibson, Dunn, & Crutcher LLP. She received her Juris Doctor from Columbia University in 2006, graduating with honors as a Kent Scholar.

Molly Madden has extensive complex commercial litigation experience, with particular expertise litigating and counseling clients in connection with real estate, contract, business tort, corporate, fiduciary duty, unfair competition, intellectual property and financial services disputes. Madden's clients have ranged from Fortune 500 companies and financial institutions, to charitable organizations, family businesses and individuals. Prior to joining Sklar Kirsh, Madden was an Associate at Goodwin Procter. She received her Juris Doctor from UCLA School of Law in 2011, having served as editor for the Women's Law Journal and director of the Skid Row Housing Clinic.

Sklar Kirsh LLP is a boutique law firm that provides sophisticated and expert advice in the areas of corporate, real estate, bankruptcy and entertainment law as well as commercial, real estate and entertainment litigation. For more information, visit www.SklarKirsh.com.

