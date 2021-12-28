MetaEstate Announced to Continue to Purchase More Sandbox Estates to Promote the Implementation of the "Digital Utopia" Plan

SINGAPORE, Dec. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MetaEstate, a world-famous metaverse construction service provider, announced that since the beginning of 2021, it has successively purchased more than 200 estates from the open metaverse platform The Sandbox, including 6x6, 3x3 and other large estates, and will continue to purchase more estates. Calculated by the average price, these estates are currently worth nearly US$3 million.

In November, the Sandbox raised US$93 million in a Series B funding round led by Softbank Vision Fund 2.

On November 23, The Sandbox announced on its official Twitter account that Adidas Originals acquired a plot of virtual land in The Sandbox metaverse.

Recently, the land price and transaction volume of The Sandbox have also increased significantly. In the last two months, the total transaction volume of The Sandbox estate has increased by about 7 times, and the total number of transactions has increased by about 4 times. The average price of the land has increased from about US$3465 in early November to about US$13918.

MetaEstate is a world-famous metaverse construction service provider, focusing on providing metaverse construction services and enriching metaverse content construction. It provides professional services in various metaverses, such as reasonable land planning, building excellent buildings, introducing well-known IPs, developing and usage scenarios, and carrying out market activities.

According to Jackey, co-founder of MetaEstate, said that while having already possessed 200 estates, MetaEstate will continue to purchase more estates. Some estates purchased by MetaEstate will be put into use in the "Digital Utopia" plan to build "Digital Utopia" series towns.

The "Digital Utopia" plan is an experimental plan proposed by MetaEstate. In the "Digital Utopia" project, MetaEstate will build a series of fully functional towns to make them close to reality. In these towns, residents can possess their own land and buildings and manage them in a decentralized manner.

MetaEstate also said that it would gradually announce the planning and construction plan for The Sandbox estates it holds in the near future.

