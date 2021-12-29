Survey Results Reveal How to Make New Year's Resolutions Stick Health and Wellness Platform, Burnalong, Surveys Expert Instructors for Advice on Maintaining Healthy Habits

BALTIMORE, Dec. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Burnalong today releases the results of a 2,500 credentialed, health and wellness instructor survey to aid their global membership base in maintaining new habits in 2022. The survey, completed in December 2021, focuses on expert advice for establishing and sustaining healthy habits for hundreds of thousands of Burnalong members, and their families, throughout their wellness journey in the new year.

Each year, nearly 80% of New Year's resolutions fail. Many resolutions are forgotten by mid-February because they lack specificity , are unrealistic, or the person lacks the support system needed to carry through. Further, each person and new habit will require varying amounts of time in order for them to become "automatic." Studies show a new habit can take 18 to 254 days to be established (the average rate being 66 days).

When resolutions are established without a diversity of resources to engage with (e.g. workouts, lessons, strategies), long-term support, a detailed plan, and social motivation, they tend to be abandoned. To support healthy lifestyles beyond the January push, Burnalong surveyed 2,500+ health and wellness instructors on the Burnalong platform for advice on sticking to healthy habits.

Each survey respondent has credentials and certifications in their area of expertise ranging from fitness trainers to financial consultants, nutrition to sleep specialists, physical therapists to mental health professionals, and from yoga instructors to cancer wellness experts. Burnalong instructors provided their top advice to help members start and stick to new habits. The survey results show:

66% of Burnalong instructors recommend starting small and manageable with your goals

46% suggest writing your goals down and making them visible

44% say you should celebrate small wins as you go, rather than waiting until the end

34% recommend a method called habit stacking which means you add your new habit to an existing habit--for instance:

Meditate for 2 minutes after you pour your first cup of coffee each day

32% advised you commit to a "where, when, and what" schedule for consistency

24% said you should get a friend or family member to commit to the habit with you

23% suggest mentally visualizing your end goal

Additional insights and personal advice can be found in the full report: https://www.burnalong.com/blog/7-ways-to-stick-to-a-new-habit

"We are committed to supporting healthy habits throughout the year in partnership with our expert instructors," says Daniel Freedman, co-CEO of Burnalong. "In order for new habits to be effective, it requires meeting each individual wherever they are in their wellness journey with the personalized recommendations and support to help them reach their unique goals. Burnalong is an expert at providing this support to our members with diverse content, inclusive challenges, and through more than 14,000 classes taught by local, credentialed instructors."

To learn more about how Burnalong can help support your employees, and their families, with healthy habits in the near year, discover the full survey results and our inclusive 6-week corporate wellness challenge by visiting https://www.burnalong.com/blog/7-ways-to-stick-to-a-new-habit .

ABOUT BURNALONG

Burnalong ( www.Burnalong.com ) is an online health, wellness, and fitness platform that works with leading employers, insurers, municipalities, non-profits, and health systems that provide Burnalong for their employees, members, and patients. Burnalong helps people achieve their health and wellness goals by giving them unparalleled access to more than 2,500+ instructors, teaching live and on-demand wellness classes across more than 45 categories - from traditional fitness to nutrition, financial wellness, adaptive workouts, chronic conditions, and more - for the entire family. People can take classes alone or live with others where they can see and hear each other for added social motivation.

