Watercrest Santa Rosa Beach Assisted Living and Memory Care Looks Ahead to 2022 with Executive Director Kim Haddon

VERO BEACH, Fla., Dec. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As Watercrest Santa Rosa Beach Assisted Living and Memory Care approaches its one-year anniversary of grand opening, Executive Director Kim Haddon prepares to celebrate with her growing community of associates, residents and family members.

Watercrest Santa Rosa Beach Executive Director Kim Haddon (center, in green) celebrates the holidays and looks forward to a successful New Year with her team at the newly-constructed luxury senior living community in Santa Rosa Beach, Fla.

Haddon was selected to lead the 107-unit luxury senior living community earlier this year, bringing more than twenty years of experience in the healthcare industry. She began her career as a certified nursing assistant and med tech, and successfully advanced into leadership positions in culinary, programming, and mental health management. Most recently, Haddon joyfully served eight years as an Executive Director for assisted living and memory care communities before joining the Watercrest family.

The residents and families of Watercrest Santa Rosa Beach sing Kim's praises as an executive director who honors her commitments and builds trust by holding herself and others accountable. Her dedication to teamwork has led to thriving partnerships in the surrounding community of Santa Rosa Beach, a city who greatly supported the development of the luxury senior living community of Watercrest Santa Rosa Beach.

"Our days are filled with laughter, smiles and cherished moments with our residents making this extraordinary community their new home," says Kim Haddon, Executive Director of Watercrest Santa Rosa Beach. "We have formed a family here and look forward to amazing accomplishments and unforgettable experiences in 2022!"

Watercrest Santa Rosa Beach offers 75 assisted living and 32 memory care apartments with resort-style service and world-class care. Residents enjoy pampering in elegant Spa W, savor private label Watercrest wines at the bistro, and relish the flavors of locally grown, seasonal ingredients and organic fare whether dining outdoors, bistro-style, or in the chef's private dining room.

Watercrest Santa Rosa Beach is a newly-constructed senior living development project partnered between Watercrest Senior Living Group and The St. Joe Company. The 92,000 square foot luxury senior living community is conveniently located at 205 West Hewett Road along the Emerald Coast in Santa Rosa Beach, Florida. For information, contact the community at 850-660-7130.

