DoubleLine Real Estate and Income Fund Reaches Three-Year Anniversary

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The DoubleLine Real Estate and Income Fund ("the Fund"), an open-end mutual fund within the DoubleLine Funds Trust, on Dec. 17, 2021 reached the three-year anniversary of its inception date. The Fund is distributed to shareholders via two share classes: I shares (DBRIX) and N shares (DLREX).

The Fund seeks total return (capital appreciation and current income) in excess of its benchmark, the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index, over a full market cycle.

The Fund invests principally in an actively managed portfolio of short-to-intermediate term fixed income securities while also investing in derivative instruments to provide exposure to the DigitalBridge Fundamental US Real Estate Index ("the Index"), a rules-based (smart-beta) index which invests in the common stocks of real estate investment trusts (REITs). Thus, investing in the Fund provides exposure to a DoubleLine managed fixed-income portfolio and the Index.

For the Fund prospectus, please visit this web page: https://doublelinefunds.com/wp-content/uploads/214935_Statutory_WEB.pdf

Jeffrey Gundlach, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Investment Officer of DoubleLine Capital LP, and Jeffrey Sherman, Deputy Chief Investment Officer of the firm and President of DoubleLine Alternatives LP, serve as portfolio managers of the Fund. With the contributions of DoubleLine's fixed income investment teams (including mortgage-backed securities, Treasuries and corporate securities as well as the firm's Fixed Income Asset Allocation Committee), Mr. Gundlach and Mr. Sherman actively manage the fixed income portfolio.

The Index is rebalanced and reconstituted quarterly by applying a systematic methodology to the universe of REITs traded on the New York Stock Exchange, Nasdaq Stock Market and NYSE American which meet the Index's minimum market capitalization ($1 billion) and average daily trading value criteria.

The Index is designed to mitigate risk, as assessed by the Index's methodology, by focusing on characteristics that DigitalBridge views to be reliable markers of risk and screening out REITs that exhibit these characteristics. Under its methodology, the Index selects at least 25 constituents with each rebalancing or reconstitution; there is no maximum number of Index constituents. The Index excludes mortgage REITs. As of Nov. 30, 2021, the Index comprised 59 constituents selected from a selection universe of 219 REITs.

DoubleLine Alternatives, a related entity of DoubleLine Capital, is adviser to the Fund. DoubleLine Capital is sub-adviser.

Barclays Bank PLC owns the intellectual property and licensing rights related to the Index. Barclays Index Administration, a distinct function within the investment bank of Barclays Bank PLC, performs the role of index sponsor and administers the Index.

Terms and Definitions

Market capitalization is the market price of an entire company, calculated by multiplying the number of shares outstanding of its common stock by the price per share.

Beta investing or passive beta investing is traditionally understood to mean investing systematically in a market by weighting exposures to its constituents by their respective market capitalizations (for example, the Standard & Poor's 500 Index) or by their price weightings (for example, the Dow Jones Industrial Average).

Smart beta investing is defined by DoubleLine and other market participants as a systematic investing methodology which deviates from weighting by market capitalization or price.

About DoubleLine

DoubleLine Alternatives and DoubleLine Capital are investment advisers registered under the Investment Advisers Act of 1940. DoubleLine's offices can be reached by telephone at (213) 633-8200 or by e-mail at info@doubleline.com. Media can reach DoubleLine by e-mail at media@doubleline.com. DoubleLine® is a registered trademark of DoubleLine Capital LP.

Disclosures and Disclaimers:

Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index - The Index tracks the performance of publicly traded REITs and REIT-like securities and is designed to serve as a proxy for direct real estate investment, in part by excluding companies whose performance may be driven by factors other than the value of real estate.

It is not possible to invest directly in an index.

DigitalBridge Group, Inc.

The DigitalBridge Fundamental US Real Estate Index (the "Index") has been licensed by Barclays for use by DoubleLine Alternatives LP. DigitalBridge is a registered trademark of DigitalBridge Operating Company, LLC or its affiliates and has been sub-licensed for use for certain purposes by DoubleLine Alternatives LP. DoubleLine Real Estate and Income Fund (the "Fund") is not sponsored, endorsed, sold, or promoted by DigitalBridge Operating Company, LLC or any of its affiliates. Neither DigitalBridge Operating Company, LLC nor any of its affiliates make any representation or warranty, express or implied, to the owners of the Fund or any member of the public regarding the advisability of investing in securities generally or in the Fund particularly or the ability of the Index to track market performance. DigitalBridge Operating Company, LLC's and its affiliates' only relationship to DoubleLine Alternatives LP with respect to the Index is through the sublicensing of certain rules incorporated in the Index and certain trademarks, service marks, and/or trade names owned by DigitalBridge Operating Company, LLC and its affiliates through Barclays and/or its affiliates to DoubleLine Alternatives LP. The Index is not determined, composed, or calculated by DigitalBridge Operating Company, LLC. Neither DigitalBridge Operating Company, LLC nor its affiliates are responsible for and have not participated in the determination of the prices or amount of shares of the Fund or the timing of the issuance or sale of shares of the Fund or in the determination or calculation of the equation by which shares of the Fund are to be converted into cash, surrendered, or redeemed, as the case may be. DigitalBridge Operating Company, LLC and its affiliates have no obligation or liability in connection with the administration, marketing, or trading of the Fund. There is no assurance that investment products based on the Index shall accurately track index performance or provide positive investment returns. DigitalBridge Operating Company, LLC and its affiliates are not investment advisors with respect to investors in the Fund. Inclusion of a security within an index is not a recommendation by DigitalBridge Operating Company, LLC or its affiliates to buy, sell, or hold such security, nor is it considered to be investment advice.

NEITHER DigitalBridge OPERATING COMPANY, LLC NOR ITS AFFILIATES GUARANTEE THE ADEQUACY, ACCURACY, TIMELINESS, AND/OR COMPLETENESS OF THE INDEX, ANY DATA RELATED THERETO, OR ANY COMMUNICATIONS, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO, ORAL, WRITTEN, OR ELECTRONIC COMMUNICATIONS WITH RESPECT THERETO AND LICENSOR AND ITS AFFILIATES SHALL NOT BE SUBJECT TO ANY DAMAGES OR LIABILITY FOR ANY ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR DELAYS THEREIN. DigitalBridge OPERATING COMPANY, LLC AND ITS AFFILIATES MAKE NO EXPRESS OR IMPLIED WARRANTIES, AND EXPRESSLY DISCLAIM ALL WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE, OR USE, OR AS TO RESULTS TO BE OBTAINED BY DOUBLELINE ALTERNATIVES LP, INVESTORS IN THE FUND, OR ANY OTHER PERSON OR ENTITY FROM THE USE OF THE INDEX OR WITH RESPECT TO ANY DATA RELATED THERETO. WITHOUT LIMITING ANY OF THE FOREGOING, IN NO EVENT WHATSOEVER SHALL LICENSOR OR ITS AFFILIATES BE LIABLE, WHETHER IN CONTRACT, TORT, STRICT LIABILITY, OR OTHERWISE, FOR ANY INDIRECT, SPECIAL, INCIDENTAL, PUNITIVE, OR CONSEQUENTIAL DAMAGES OR FOR LOSS OF PROFITS, TRADING LOSSES, LOST TIME, OR GOODWILL, EVEN IF THEY HAVE BEEN ADVISED OF THE POSSIBILITY OF SUCH DAMAGES.

Barclays Bank PLC

©Barclays Bank PLC, its wholly-owned subsidiary ©Barclays Capital Inc. or an affiliate (collectively "Barclays") owns the intellectual property and licensing rights in and to the DigitalBridge Fundamental US Real Estate Index (the "Index") and either entity may act as licensor of the Index. All rights reserved.

Neither Barclays nor the Index Sponsor, as defined below, make any representation or warranty, express or implied, to DoubleLine Real Estate and Income Fund (the "Fund") or any member of the public regarding the advisability of investing in transactions generally or other instruments or related derivatives or in the Index particularly or the ability of the Barclays indices, including without limitation, the Index, to track the performance of any market or underlying assets or data. Neither Barclays nor the Index Sponsor has any obligation to take the needs of the Fund into consideration in determining, composing or calculating the Index.

Barclays' indices are administered, calculated and published by the Index Sponsor. The Index Sponsor role is performed by Barclays Index Administration ("BINDA"), a distinct function within the Investment Bank of Barclays Bank PLC. As the administrator of the Barclays family of indices, BINDA operates independently from Barclays Investment Bank's sales, trading, structuring and banking departments. Notwithstanding the foregoing, potential conflicts of interest may exist where: (i) Barclays acts in multiple capacities with respect to a particular Barclays index, including but not limited to functioning as index sponsor, index administrator, calculation agent, licensing agent, and/or publisher; (ii) sales, trading or structuring desks in Barclays Investment Bank launch products linked to the performance of a Barclays index, which are typically hedged by Barclays' trading desks. In hedging an index, a trading desk may purchase or sell constituents of that index. These purchases or sales may affect the prices of the index constituents which could in turn affect the level of that index; and (iii) Barclays may use price contributions from trading desks in Barclays Investment Bank as a pricing source for a Barclays index. Barclays has in place policies and governance procedures (including separation of reporting lines) that are designed to avoid or otherwise appropriately manage such conflicts of interest and ensure the independence of BINDA and the integrity of Barclays indices. Where permitted and subject to appropriate restrictions, BINDA personnel regularly interact with trading and structuring desk personnel in Barclays Investment Bank regarding current market conditions and prices although decisions made by BINDA are independent and not influenced by trading and structuring desk personnel. Additional information about Barclays indices together with copies of the BINDA IOSCO Compliance Statement and Control Framework are available at: https://index.barcap.com/Home/BINDA.

The Index Sponsor is under no obligation to continue the calculation, publication and dissemination of the Index or the level of the Index. While the Index Sponsor currently employs the methodology ascribed to the Index (and application of such methodology shall be conclusive and binding), no assurance can be given that market, regulatory, juridical, financial, fiscal or other circumstances (including, but not limited to, any changes to or any suspension or termination of or any other events affecting any constituent within the Index) will not arise that would, in the view of the Index Sponsor, necessitate an adjustment, modification or change of such methodology. In certain circumstances, the Index Sponsor may suspend or terminate the Index.

BARCLAYS AND THE INDEX SPONSOR DO NOT GUARANTEE, AND SHALL HAVE NO LIABILITY TO THE PURCHASERS OR TRADERS, AS THE CASE MAY BE, OF THE FUND OR TO THIRD PARTIES FOR, THE QUALITY, ACCURACY AND/OR COMPLETENESS OF THE BARCLAYS INDICES, OR ANY DATA INCLUDED THEREIN, OR FOR INTERRUPTIONS IN THE DELIVERY OF THE BARCLAYS INDICES. BARCLAYS AND THE INDEX SPONSOR MAKE NO EXPRESS OR IMPLIED WARRANTIES, AND HEREBY EXPRESSLY DISCLAIM ALL WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY OR FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE OR USE WITH RESPECT TO THE BARCLAYS INDICES, INCLUDING WITHOUT LIMITATION, THE INDEX, OR ANY DATA INCLUDED THEREIN. WITHOUT LIMITING ANY OF THE FOREGOING, IN NO EVENT SHALL BARCLAYS OR THE INDEX SPONSOR HAVE ANY LIABILITY FOR ANY SPECIAL, PUNITIVE, INDIRECT, OR CONSEQUENTIAL DAMAGES (INCLUDING LOST PROFITS), EVEN IF NOTIFIED OF THE POSSIBILITY OF SUCH DAMAGES SAVE TO THE EXTENT THAT SUCH EXCLUSION OF LIABILITY IS PROHIBITED BY LAW.

DoubleLine

The Fund's investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses must be considered carefully before investing. The statutory and summary prospectus contains this and other important information about the fund and may be obtained by calling 1 (877) 354-6311 / 1 (877) DLINE11 or visiting www.doublelinefunds.com. Please read the prospectus carefully before investing.

Mutual fund investing involves risk; Principal loss is possible. Investments in debt securities typically decrease in value when interest rates rise. This risk is usually greater for longer-term debt securities. Investments in lower-rated and non-rated securities present a greater risk of loss to principal and interest than higher-rated securities. Investments in Asset-Backed and Mortgage-Backed Securities include additional risks that investors should be aware of such as credit risk, prepayment risk, possible illiquidity and default, as well as increased susceptibility to adverse economic developments.

The Fund may use certain types of investment derivatives. Derivatives involve risks different from, and in certain cases, greater than the risks presented by more traditional investments. Derivatives may involve certain costs and risk such as liquidity, interest rate, market, credit, management and the risk that a position could not be closed when most advantageous. Investing in derivatives could lose more than the amount invested. The Fund may also invest in securities related to real estate, which may decline in value as a result of factors affecting the real estate industry. Investments in foreign securities include the risk that the Fund's investments will be affected by political, regulatory, and economic risks not present in domestic investments.

DoubleLine Alternatives and/or DoubleLine Capital act as investment adviser to the DoubleLine Funds, which are distributed by Quasar Distributors, LLC.

