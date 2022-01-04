Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend

America Tevé appoints its new national sales executive for 2022

Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 1:47 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago

MIAMI, Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- America CV Network is pleased in announcing the appointment of Francisco Framil as National Sales and Marketing Director for America Tevé Miami and other affiliate stations. Francisco is coming back home, where he worked from 2007 to 2015, period in which America Tevé, South Florida's leading local independent TV station, achieved an important growth in national sales.

Framil is an experienced professional in the development of marketing solutions for national advertisers for television and its digital platforms, utilizing both quantitative and qualitative research data. Previous to his work experience in Miami, Framil had a broad professional trajectory as sales and marketing executive for television and cable TV in Puerto Rico.

By adding Francisco Framil to its sales management team, America Tevé reiterates its commitment to excellence and its advertising growth within the Hispanic media markets in the United States.

AMERICA CV Network, LLC
13001 NW, 107th Ave., Hialeah Gardens, FL 33018
Tel (305) 592-4141
www.americateve.com

View original content:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/america-teve-appoints-its-new-national-sales-executive-for-2022-301453855.html

SOURCE ACV Network LLC

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.