Built In Honors Instawork in Its Esteemed 2022 Best Places To Work Awards Instawork recognized as one of the best midsize companies to work for in the Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Built In today announced that Instawork was honored in its 2022 Best Places To Work Awards. Specifically, Instawork earned a place on Best Midsize Companies to Work For in the Bay Area. The annual awards program includes companies of all sizes, from startups to those in the enterprise, and honors both remote-first employers as well as companies in the eight largest tech markets across the U.S.

2022 Best Places to Work in the Bay Area

"We are honored to have our company recognized for its focus on empowered execution and results-driven work," said Sumir Meghani, Instawork Co-founder and CEO. "The Instawork team also has the opportunity to help drive the country's economic recovery by connecting thousands of local businesses with a network of over 1.5M hourly workers looking to get back to work. The impact we have on our local communities make it an exciting and rewarding time to be part of our growing team."

Built In determines the winners of Best Places to Work based on an algorithm, using company data about compensation, benefits, and companywide programming. To reflect the benefits candidates are searching for more frequently on Built In, the program also weighs criteria like remote and flexible work opportunities, programs for DEI, and other people-first cultural offerings.

"It is my honor to extend congratulations to the 2022 Best Places to Work winners," says Sheridan Orr, Chief Marketing Officer, Built In. "This year saw a record number of entrants — and the past two years fundamentally changed what tech professionals want from work. These honorees have risen to the challenge, evolving to deliver employee experiences that provide the meaning and purpose today's tech professionals seek."

Built In is one of the largest platforms for technology professionals globally. Monthly, more than three million of the industry's most in-demand professionals visit the site from across the world.

About Instawork

Founded in 2016, Instawork is the leading flexible staffing solution for local, hourly professionals. Its digital marketplace connects thousands of businesses and more than one million workers in the U.S., filling a critical role in local economies. Instawork helps businesses in food & beverage, hospitality, and warehouse/logistics industries fill temporary and permanent job opportunities in more than 25 U.S. markets. For more information visit www.instawork.com

