CHEGG SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Reminds Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Chegg, Inc. - CHGG

NEW ORLEANS, Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF") and KSF partner, former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors that they have until February 22, 2022 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Chegg, Inc. (NYSE: CHGG), if they purchased the Company's shares between May 5, 2020 and November 1, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California.

What You May Do

If you purchased shares of Chegg as above and would like to discuss your legal rights and how this case might affect you and your right to recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or via email (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nyse-chgg/ to learn more. If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in this class action, you must petition the Court by February 22, 2022 .

About the Lawsuit

Chegg and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws.

On November 1, 2021, the Company announced its third quarter financial results, the first quarter in which students returned to campus across the United States, disclosing fewer than expected online enrollments due to the Covid-19 pandemic and failed to provide guidance for 2022.

On this news, shares of Chegg fell nearly 50%.

The case is Leventhal v. Chegg, Inc., No. 21-cv-09953.

