PEAK6 Named to Multiple "2022 Best Place to Work" Lists by Built In Chicago

CHICAGO, Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PEAK6, a financial technology business, has been named to three of Built In Chicago's list of the Best Places to Work in Chicago: Chicago Best Places to Work, Chicago Best Paying Companies, and Chicago Best Large Companies to Work For. The annual awards program includes companies of all sizes and honors both remote-first employers, as well as companies in the eight largest tech markets across the U.S.

"It's an honor to be included among Built In Chicago's Best Places to Work," said Judi Hart, PEAK6 Chief Operating Officer. "With our headquarters in the historic Board of Trade Building, we have deep ties and long-standing loyalty to the Chicago area, where PEAK6 was founded nearly 25 years ago. Our amazing employees have built PEAK6 into a global organization that is pushing limits and changing the way business is done across industries and verticals. We take pride in providing an environment where employees are encouraged to be curious, push the status-quo, and grow their careers and interests. Our thanks to Built In Chicago for this welcome recognition."

Built In determines the winners of Best Places to Work based on an algorithm using company data about compensation, benefits, and company-wide programming. To reflect the benefits candidates are searching for more frequently on Built In, the program also weighs criteria like remote and flexible work opportunities, programs for DEI, and other people-first cultural offerings.

"It is my honor to extend congratulations to the 2022 Best Places to Work winners," says Sheridan Orr, Chief Marketing Officer, Built In. "This year saw a record number of entrants — and the past two years fundamentally changed what tech professionals want from work. These honorees have risen to the challenge, evolving to deliver employee experiences that provide the meaning and purpose today's tech professionals seek."

Tech professionals rely on Built In's Best Places to Work lists to discover employers that align with their preferences, passions, and values. Since its inception three years ago, the award has expanded in reach, from online views of tens of thousands to just under one million views today.

To learn more about PEAK6 and current work possibilities, visit https://careers.peak6.com/ .

ABOUT PEAK6

PEAK6 uses technology to find a better way of doing things. The company's first tech-based solution was developed in 1997 to optimize options trading, and over the past two decades, the same formula has been used across a range of industries, asset classes, and business stages to consistently deliver superior results. Today, PEAK6 seeks transformational opportunities to provide capital and strategic support to entrepreneurs and forward-thinking businesses.

PEAK6's core brands include PEAK6 Capital Management, PEAK6 Strategic Capital, Apex Fintech Solutions, PEAK6 InsurTech, Evil Geniuses and Poker Power.

ABOUT BUILT IN

Built In is creating the largest platform for technology professionals globally. Monthly, more than three million of the industry's most in-demand professionals visit the site from across the world. They rely on our platform to stay ahead of tech trends and news, develop their careers, and find opportunities at companies whose values they share. Built In also serves 1,800 innovative companies of all sizes, ranging from startups to the Fortune 100. By putting their stories in front of our uniquely engaged audience, they help them hire otherwise hard-to-reach tech professionals, locally, nationally, or remotely. www.builtin.com

ABOUT BUILT IN'S BEST PLACES TO WORK

Now in its fourth year, Built In's esteemed Best Places to Work Awards honor companies across numerous categories: 100 Best Places to Work, 50 Best Small Places to Work, 100 Best Midsize Places to Work, 50 Companies with the Best Benefits and 50 Best Paying Companies, 100 Best Large Companies to Work For, and 50 Best Remote-First Places to Work.

View original content:

SOURCE PEAK6