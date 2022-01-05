Rodents will live their best life in 2022 - Top 5 Pest Trends for the New Year

READING, Pa., Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In the last two years, many aspects of normal life have changed since the COVID-19 pandemic, but there's one thing that's not going away anytime soon: rodents. Get ready for the year of the rodent.

Entomologists from Ehrlich Pest Control and its family of pest control providers from Rentokil North America, the global leader in pest control, share their predictions for 2022 to help defend homes and businesses against infestation.

Rodents are thriving

For the second year in a row, rodents will be on the rise across the country. From rats to mice and many species in between, rodents are resourceful and have found ways to survive even the harshest of conditions. During the shutdown, rodents took residency in empty buildings and have continued to reproduce across the country.

"Mice and rats are still kings," said Godfrey Nalyanya , Board Certified Entomologist for Ehrlich Pest Control. "We're seeing a large increase in both mice and rats, and the populations are increasing as buildings remain empty. The rodents are forced to look for food, and there have been many more sightings."

Several other factors will allow the rodent population to continue to boom including warm winters, which allow for a longer breeding season. Wildfires and flooding also force rodents - as well as other wildlife - to find new homes. Increased construction also drives rodents into new areas, including homes.

"It's a great opportunity to rodent-proof your home," said Nalyanya. "Repair any gaps on the exterior of the home, like around windows, pipes and doors. Rodents can squeeze through small holes as they are looking for somewhere warm and with food."



Bed Bugs will be hitchhiking

As travel ramps up post-pandemic, there is one thing that is guaranteed: Bed bugs will rear their ugly head across the country.

"It's no surprise that as people begin to travel again, bed bugs will be a hot topic of conversation," said Eric Sebring , Board Certified Entomologist for Western Exterminator. "Bed bugs can survive months without a blood meal, and as people are entering hotels and public transportation again, these pests are hungry and will be much more active."

With the labor shortage around the country, many hotels are providing less-frequent cleaning of rooms. Bed bugs can often be missed in these cleanings and can hitchhike, traveling via luggage, clothing or personal belongings.

Homeowners and businesses such as hotels, colleges, hospitals, senior living facilities, retail stores and libraries have experienced problems with bed bugs as well.

"When traveling, inspect the bed by pulling back the sheets to examine the mattress," said Sebring. "Check the luggage before packing and unpacking, and look for signs of living or dead bugs the size of an apple seed or black fecal smears."



Protect yourself and your pets from pests

Pests don't just target humans, they can also cause issues with pets. As the warmer weather drives people to spend more time outside, these pest pressures can cause annoyance and many health issues.

Mosquitoes: Mosquitoes are on the rise across the country, carrying illnesses such as West Nile, eastern equine encephalitis, and yes, even heartworm in pets.

"Mosquito populations are increasing, in part due to the changes in weather," said Jim Brixius , Board Certified Entomologist with Florida Pest Control. "With rain, flooding and mild winters, we're seeing mosquitoes have the opportunity to reproduce year-round and migrate toward new areas."

Protect yourself and your family from mosquitoes by removing any standing water on your property. Mosquitoes can breed in as little as one teaspoon of water. Also, wear EPA-approved insect repellent while spending time outside. Treating your yard with a mosquito treatment is also a good way to protect pets and your family.

Ticks: With the anticipation of a warmer winter across the country, and people spending more time outdoors, it's important to be vigilant about ticks. Ticks are responsible for transmitting several diseases, including Lyme disease and Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever, to humans and pets.

"Ticks are small and often hard to detect," said Oleg Latyshev , Associate Certified Entomologist for Presto-X. "The milder winter can allow for longer reproduction periods, which leads to more ticks. These small insects are found in grassy areas and in the woods, so it is important to inspect yourself and your pets after spending time outdoors."

Cover as much skin as possible while outdoors, wear long pants, long sleeves, closed-toed shoes, and tuck pant legs into socks. Light-colored clothing will also help any ticks you pick up stand out. Consider mosquito and tick service for lawns to safeguard around the home.



Safeguard your home from termites

Another year, another reminder that termites are probably lurking in your neighborhood. Unfortunately in 2022, termites aren't going anywhere.

"With a milder climate and heavy rains, termites have the opportunity to spread," said Sebring. "We are seeing issues earlier in the year, and I don't see termites slowing down any time soon."

Termites feed 24 hours a day and cause nearly $5 billion in property damage each year. Most home insurance policies do not cover damage done by termites, so it's important to safeguard homes and businesses to control and prevent future infestations with professional treatments.

