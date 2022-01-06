Children's Hospital of Philadelphia Appoints New Chief of Hematology - Alexis Anne Thompson, MD, to fulfill new leadership role, bringing with her expertise in blood disorders and clinical practice -

PHILADELPHIA, Jan. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Children's Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP) appointed Alexis A. Thompson, MD as Chief of the Division of Hematology in the Department of Pediatrics, following a national search.

Dr. Thompson joins a premier, comprehensive program staffed by a multidisciplinary team in a setting designed to provide state-of-the-art inpatient and outpatient services for children with hematologic disorders and to support groundbreaking research in hematology.

"We are delighted to welcome Dr. Thompson to CHOP to help advance the care of our hematology patients and hematology patients across the globe," said Joseph St. Geme, MD, Physician-in-Chief and Chairman of the Department of Pediatrics. "Dr. Thompson is a highly accomplished physician, educator and scholar in hematology. She has outstanding leadership abilities and will undoubtedly guide the Division of Hematology to an even higher level of excellence as we continue to make significant contributions in the field of gene therapy and beyond. Additionally, we thank Dr. Mortimer Poncz for his impressive tenure and his profound impact on the care and lives of our patients."

Dr. Thompson received her medical degree from Tulane University School of Medicine and a Master of Public Health degree from the University of California, Los Angeles. She completed a three-year fellowship at CHOP and has authored hundreds of peer-reviewed publications, chapters, editorials, and scientific abstracts. Dr. Thompson's areas of clinical interest include the management of patients with sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies, bone marrow failure syndromes, as well as stem cell transplantation for nonmalignant disorders in pediatric patients.

