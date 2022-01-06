Conestoga Capital Advisors Launches the Conestoga Micro Cap Fund

WAYNE, Pa., Jan. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Conestoga Capital Advisors, LLC has expanded its offering of mutual funds with the launch of the Conestoga Micro Cap Fund (tickers: CMCMX and CMIRX) on December 17, 2021. The Micro Cap Fund seeks long-term capital appreciation by investing in the equity securities of companies with micro-market capitalizations.

Bob Mitchell, Co-Founder/Managing Partner and Chief Investment Officer, stated, "The Micro Cap Fund complements our family of mutual funds, which already includes our Small Cap Fund, SMid Cap Fund and Mid Cap Fund. The Micro Cap Fund fits very well into our existing research perspective as it targets those companies that are in the earliest stage of entering our investment universe."

The Micro Cap Fund is managed by David Neiderer and Joe Monahan. Mr. Neiderer joined Conestoga as a research analyst in 2013 and has served as a co-portfolio manager for the firm's Micro Cap Growth portfolios since 2018. Mr. Monahan joined Conestoga in 2008, has co-managed the firm's flagship Small Cap Growth strategy since 2014, and has also been a co-portfolio manager for the firm's Micro Cap Growth portfolios since 2018. The Micro Cap Fund was created by the re-organization of the Conestoga Micro Cap Fund LP, a limited partnership vehicle that was launched in November 2018.

"Conestoga's focus on identifying high-quality companies through an in-depth diligence process lends itself incredibly well to building micro-cap portfolios that seek long-term capital appreciation," added David Neiderer, Partner and Portfolio Manager. "The Micro Cap Fund capitalizes on our research of the smallest capitalization companies in our investment universe."

The Micro Cap Fund joins the family of Conestoga Funds, which also includes the Conestoga Small Cap Fund, launched in 2002, the Conestoga SMid Cap Fund, launched in 2014, and the Conestoga Mid Cap Fund, launched in 2021. The Conestoga Small Cap Fund invests in small capitalization growth stocks and has been in a soft close since 2018. Net assets of the Conestoga Small Cap Fund were over $4.5 billion as of December 31, 2021. The Conestoga SMid Cap Fund invests in small and mid capitalization stocks and had net assets of $438 million as of December 31, 2021. The Conestoga Mid Cap Fund invests in mid capitalization stocks and had net assets of just under $2 million as of December 31, 2021. As with the Small Cap Fund, SMid Cap Fund, and Mid Cap Fund, the Micro Cap Fund is offered with both an Investor Class and an Institutional Class.

"The launch of the Conestoga Micro Cap Fund allows us to offer this strategy to those investors who prefer a mutual fund vehicle," said Mark Clewett, Managing Partner and President. "We have grown our assets under management through the support of registered investment advisors and institutional investors, and we believe the Micro Cap Fund augments our offerings to these clients."

About Conestoga Capital Advisors, LLC

Headquartered in Wayne, PA, Conestoga Capital Advisors, an independent investment advisory firm, manages over $8.8 billion in Micro, Small, SMid and Mid Cap growth company portfolios for both institutional and individual investors as of December 31, 2021. Since its founding in 2001, Conestoga has offered investment management services focused on high quality, conservative growth companies. The firm strives for capital appreciation through their consistently applied investment discipline, fundamental research and a patient, long-term approach.

This press release is not an offer to sell these securities and is not soliciting an offer to buy these securities in any state where the offer or sale is not permitted.

Please consider the investment objectives, risks and charges and expenses of the Funds discussed in the prospectus carefully before investing. This and other information can be found in the prospectus and summary prospectus. A free prospectus or summary prospectus, which contains detailed information, including fees and expenses, and the risks associated with investing in these Funds, can be obtained by calling 1-800-494-2755 or writing to the Fund at Conestoga Funds, 550 E. Swedesford Road, Wayne, PA 19087. Read the prospectus or summary prospectus carefully before investing.

The Conestoga Micro Cap Fund, Mid Cap Fund, SMid Cap Fund and Small Cap Fund invest primarily in growth stocks with the potential for significant growth and may be more volatile because they are more sensitive to market conditions. The Funds may seek to buy these stocks at undervalued prices and this involves the risk that the securities may remain undervalued for an extended period of time and may not realize their full potential. Investments in smaller cap securities may involve greater risks due to higher volatility and less liquidity than larger more established companies.

The Conestoga Micro Cap Fund is new and has a limited history of operations for investors to evaluate. Market risk includes the possibility that the Fund's investments will decline in value because of a downturn in the stock market, reducing the value of individual companies' stocks regardless of the success or failure of an individual company's operations. Securities of companies with small and medium market capitalizations are often more volatile and less liquid than investments in larger companies. Small and mid-cap companies may face a greater risk of business failure, which could increase the volatility of the Fund's portfolio. The Fund is actively-managed and is thus subject to management risk. The Adviser will apply its investment techniques and strategies in making investment decisions for the Fund, but there is no guarantee that its techniques will produce the intended results.

Ultimus Fund Distributors, LLC. (Member FINRA & SIPC) serves as the Distributor to the Conestoga Funds. Conestoga Funds and Ultimus Fund Distributors, LLC (member FINRA/SIPC) are not affiliated companies.

