Ronn Torossian, 5WPR CEO Predicts B2B Marketing Trends in 2022

NEW YORK, Jan. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ronn Torossian, CEO of 5WPR predicts leading 2022 B2B trends. Torossian says it's safe to assume that most of the marketing approaches that B2B companies adopted throughout the pandemic are going to continue to influence campaign measurements. While those companies must adjust for any changing circumstances and adapt their strategies, things aren't going to go back to the way they were before the pandemic.

Tech Stacks

One of the biggest marketing transformations in the last decade for B2B businesses has been the increase in marketing technologies. In the last decade, there have emerged over 8,000 different marketing tech solutions available to B2B companies. Although plenty of businesses had to cut their marketing budgets at the start of the pandemic to adjust to economic uncertainty, that shifted in 2021 with more companies investing in marketing tech. It's likely that this trend is going to continue, but B2B businesses will also be looking for ways to simplify their marketing tech stacks. That way, they'll be able to cut down their tech solutions to more manageable levels. Some of the biggest trends in B2B tech are going to be digital outreach for lead generation, measurement solutions that will allow businesses to compare campaign performances, and smaller, in-person events.

More Insights

When the pandemic made in-person events impractical, B2B companies turned to digital outreach and ways to measure digital engagement, such as downloads, form completions, and clicks. However, in the coming year, companies will want to go beyond simple engagement data to truly figure out the way that downloads, form completions or clicks, influence sales. More specifically, businesses will look for ways to understand precisely how those engagements are reflected in the buying journey of consumers, as well as in their revenue. That's why in the next year, companies will be looking for more clarity and at different tools that can provide the aforementioned information. By using more insights, companies will have a better opportunity at figuring out which channels and programs are driving revenue, which at the end of the day, matters the most.

Account-Based Marketing

Overall, marketing campaigns are all about personalization. However, companies in the B2B industry have a big challenge when it comes to creating highly targeted content and messaging. That's mainly because the buying journey is typically a lot longer, and the outreach is more complex. A few years ago, B2B companies used account-based marketing to provide more personalization in their campaigns, and to ensure that the right consumers received the right messages. However, the strategy was only useful for well-defined, small audiences, and wasn't intended for big campaigns. Fortunately, these days, companies have the technology to increase the scale of account-based marketing efforts by using different data points that can personalize their campaigns. That's why in the coming months, those types of strategies are going to evolve while more businesses take advantage of their capabilities and provide more targeted campaigns.

