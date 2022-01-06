The Shell Group: Berger Montague Investigates Antitrust Dispute Causing Negative Impact on Fuel Distribution Market

PHILADELPHIA, Jan. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Berger Montague is counseling Brazilian fuel distribution company Gran Petro in an antitrust dispute against the Shell Group in the Netherlands due to antitrust violations that have negatively impacted the fuel distribution market for the last several years.

Together with Dutch lead-counsel BarentsKrans, a writ of summons has been served on the Shell Group entities to answer before the Dutch courts for the alleged antitrust violations that took place during the last years at the Guarulhos Airport and negatively impacted Gran Petro's operation.

The lawsuit is aimed at Shell, which formed Raízen as a joint venture with Cosan. Gran Petro alleges that it has been prejudiced in exercising its activities for the past years in this market sector and is seeking compensation. Although other companies that are being investigated by the Brazilian Antitrust Authority are part of the fuel supply pool, the lawsuit is directed against Shell because Raízen is the pool leader. According to sources, Raizen may have acted in bad faith when not allowing third parties access to the pool. Moreover, the Brazilian Aviation Authority and Brazilian Courts have found issues in how access had (not) been granted to complying third parties, with some of the involved companies having already incurred fines.

These conducts have affected the fuel distribution market and negatively impacted parties that rely on aviation fuel distribution directly or indirectly as part of the economic chain. As such, Berger Montague leads an investigation to determine the full range of the economic impact and provides support for the affected parties.

Berger Montague, with offices in Philadelphia, Minneapolis, Washington, D.C., and San Diego, has been a pioneer in securities class action litigation since its founding in 1970. Berger Montague has represented individual and institutional investors for over five decades and serves as lead counsel in courts throughout the United States.

