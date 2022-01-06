Symbridge Raises Additional $9 Million in Strategic Round

GREENWICH, Conn., Jan. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Symbridge Holdings LLC, the digital asset exchange built specifically for future-minded traders, today announced it has secured a $9 million strategic investment, with newcomer investor Traxys North America LLC (Traxys), a leading physical commodity trader and merchant in the metals sector, joining the funding round.

"Symbridge will leverage this capital infusion and new partnership with Traxys to further amplify and scale our digital asset ecosystem," said Alexander Kravets, CEO of Symbridge. "Traxys' experience and deep expertise in the global commodity trading and metals sector will fuel our ongoing product innovation and empower us on our mission to offer sophisticated investors the most exciting, innovative, and reliable way to trade digital assets. This round of capital will also enable us to build out additional business lines as we enter into a phase of rapid growth and development."

One of the world's biggest commodity traders, Traxys, is diversifying into new trading markets with its investment in Symbridge. The partnership will also support Symbridge in meeting increasing investor demand for digital representation of physical commodities.

"Traxys is dedicated to staying one step ahead of industry transformation, and we see Symbridge as being poised to revolutionize traditional finance with its digital asset ecosystem of the future," said Alan Docter, Chairman of Traxys. "Our organizations are aligned on a firm belief in the disruptive power created by tokenizing metals, especially when coupled with the ability to trade digital assets and products on a reliable and secure marketplace -- 24/7. Our partnership will support Symbridge as it leads the way on offering forward-thinking investors cutting-edge opportunities that can come from trading blockchain-based digital assets backed by physical metals."

About Symbridge Holdings

Greenwich, Connecticut-based Symbridge is ushering in a new era of finance. Focused on meeting the needs of institutional and accredited investors, Symbridge's trading solutions and ecosystem provide access to a wide range of digital assets. Symbridge seeks to provide investors with secure, reliable, and transparent platforms, enabling them to trade quickly and with confidence.

For more information, please visit https://symbridge.com/



About Traxys

Traxys is a physical commodity trader and merchant in the metals and natural resources sectors. Its logistics, marketing, distribution, supply chain management and trading activities are conducted by over 450 employees, in over 20 offices worldwide, and its annual turnover is in excess of USD 7 billion. Headquartered in Luxembourg, Traxys is engaged in the sourcing, trading, marketing and distribution of non-ferrous metals, ferro-alloys, minerals, industrial raw materials and energy. The Group serves a broad base of industrial customers and offers a full range of commercial and financial services. Traxys, a privately held company, is owned by Traxys' management team, The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ: CG), and affiliates of Louis M. Bacon, the founder of Moore Capital Management, LP, and Moore Strategic Ventures, LLC, Mr. Bacon's privately held investment company. To learn more about Traxys, go to: https://www.traxys.com/.

