Across the nation, guest can score a great value as the brand supports even greater cause

Denny's Honors Highflyer Fran Belibi and Women's Sports Equality with Return of Fan Favorite Super Slam Menu Item Across the nation, guest can score a great value as the brand supports even greater cause

SPARTANBURG, S.C., Jan. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Denny's is returning the famed Super Slam® for a limited time - with the help of National Collegiate Athletic Association Women's Basketball Champion, Fran Belibi. As part of the Denny's "Super Slam Fran" partnership, the brand is donating $25,000 in her name to the Women's Sports Foundation, which was founded by Billie Jean King.

Denny's partnership with Belibi – a Stanford junior forward who is one of only eight women to ever slam dunk in a college game – serves as a continuation of Denny's Name, Image and License (NIL) deals. The first kicked off in September, celebrating college football's most often-forgotten players, offensive lineman, via the All-Pancaker Team. Both campaigns are part of the brand's continuing effort to use Denny's NIL deals to shine a light on underrepresented student athletes.

The fan-favorite Super Slam® is a real slam dunk in value for guests. It gives them a chance to enjoy more breakfast items for less - with high-quality ingredients, like two fresh eggs, two bacon strips, two sausage links, crispy hash browns and two fluffy buttermilk pancakes for just $6.99 or $8.99, depending on the market.

"At Denny's, we love to feed people – bodies, minds and souls," said Denny's Chief Brand Officer John Dillon. "Bringing back the guest-favorite Super Slam presented a great opportunity to partner with Fran Belibi, and to support the Women's Sports Foundation to help elevate women in sports who have traditionally received the short end of an even shorter stick - and build upon our commitment to supporting underrepresented athletes."

"I am thrilled to partner with Denny's for their latest Super Slam activation," said student-athlete, Fran Belibi. "I've been a longtime fan of Denny's restaurants and I am proud to help them bring awareness to improving women's inclusion and equality in sports."

Fans can learn more about Denny's Super Slam and its full menu offerings, as well as receive the latest updates on Denny's All-Pancaker Team by visiting Dennys.com and following on social media via Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok, LinkedIn or YouTube.

About Denny's Corp.

Denny's Corporation is the franchisor and operator of one of America's largest franchised full-service restaurant chains, based on the number of restaurants. As of September 29, 2021, Denny's had 1,647 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants around the world including 153 restaurants in Canada, Puerto Rico, Mexico, the Philippines, New Zealand, Honduras, the United Arab Emirates, Costa Rica, Guam, Guatemala, El Salvador, Indonesia, and the United Kingdom. For further information on Denny's, including news releases, please visit the Denny's website at www.dennys.com or the brand's social channels via Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Denny's Logo (PRNewsfoto/Denny's)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Denny's